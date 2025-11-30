Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 30

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 30th 2025.

Tinubu Nominates Ugwanyi, Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Yakubu, Others As Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has nominated the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ex-Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmud Yakubu, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and others as Ambassadors.

The President, according to…Read More

Jonathan Briefs Tinubu On Guinea-Bissau’s Coup

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the breakdown of the ongoing political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, noting that the situation remains volatile and in urgent need of regional attention.

This is as he urged the leadership…Read More

PDP Knocks Tinubu Over Ambassadorial List

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the list of Ambassadorial nominees as submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Saturday Telegraph had…Read More

LP Writes INEC, Submits List Of Interim NWC Members

The Labour Party (LP) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding the recognition of the list of its reconstituted interim National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The party in the letter dated…Read More

Call For My Arrest Reckless, Baseless Sign Of Incompetence – Ganduje

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the recent calls by the Kano State government for his arrest over alleged comments relating to the establishment of a militia group as baseless and reckless.

In a statement signed by…Read More

Wike Threatens To Sack Coordinator, Other Officials Over Illegal Contract Variation

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday threatened to sack the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkifu and other officials of the administration, involved in illegal contract variations.

Wike, who inspected the Central…Read More

Osun 2026: APC Elders Endorse Oyebamiji As Consensus Candidate

With just 13 days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Osun State, the party’s apex Elders’ Council, Igbimo Agba Osun, has unanimously endorsed the former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), as its consensus candidate.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that…Read More

Tinubu Meets Gov Idris Over Maga Schoolgirls’ Rescue

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, in Abuja to review national security efforts following the successful rescue of schoolgirls who were abducted from Maga in Kebbi State.

Speaking after the meeting…Read More

Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration On Security Academic – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a security emergency, as well as the ordering of army and police recruitment, as an academic exercise, which would not produce any meaningful result.

Adebayo, in a statement, stressed…Read More

Barau Cautions Gov. Yusuf Against Politicising Insecurity

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has cautioned the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against politicising security matters, urging him to focus on addressing the various challenges confronting the state.

Barau issued this caution on…Read More

Insecurity: Nigerians In Diaspora Call For Synergy Among Security Agencies

A group of Concerned Nigerian residents in the Diaspora has called on all security and intelligence agencies to collaborate to tame the escalating security crises facing the country.

The group also asked the security…Read More

Tinubu Celebrates Nigeria’s Return To IMO Council

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s re-election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium as a strong endorsement of Nigeria’s expanding maritime influence and its commitment to global shipping governance.

On Friday, November 28, Nigeria…Read More

Shettima Seeks Deeper Executive-Legislature Ties, Alignment Of Purpose In Nation-Building

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has sought deeper collaboration between the executive and legislature, saying the two arms of government must work towards aligning their purpose and unshakable resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all the citizens.

This, he noted, explained…Read More

Updated Names Of Niger School Pupils, Workers Still In Captivity

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has released an updated list of pupils and staff still held by bandits after the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Papiri, Niger State.

According to the statement,…Read More

Gov Otti To Pay N60bn Gratuity Backlog

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has allayed the fears of retirees that their gratuity will be forfeited with a promise to gradually offset the 20-year-old backlog of unpaid gratuity amounting to N60 billion.

The governor, during the…Read More