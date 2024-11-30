Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 30

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said it has not reviewed its prices.

It explained this in a statement issued by Chief Corporate…

Awori Indigenes Lauds Tinubu Over P’Harcourt Refinery’s Resuscitation

The members of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) have lauded President Bola Tinubu for resuscitating the moribund Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the President…Read more

2027: Peter Obi Visits AA Zaura In His Abuja Residence

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, paid a private visit to the Abuja residence of Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, better known as AA Zaura, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who hails from Kano State.

The former Governor of Anambra State and AA Zuara…Read more

Our Govt’ll Continue To Support Security Agencies – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with and provide all necessary support to security outfits in the state.

According to a press release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju…Read more

Gov. Sule Presents N382.57bn 2025 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday, presented the 2025 budget proposal of N382, 567, 843,592.03 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged: “The Budget of Economic…Read more

Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Attend A’Ibom First Lady’s Funeral

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and state governors joined other dignitaries on Friday to pay their respects at the funeral of Akwa Ibom State First Lady, late Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

New Telegraph reports that the event is currently taking place…Read more

Tinubu Lauds Okonjo-Iweala’s Reappointment As WTO DG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Tinubu congratulated the former Nigeria’s Finance Minister…Read more

Aliyu Presents N526bn 2025 Budget To Sokoto Assembly

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has presented the 2025 budget proposal of N526,882,142,484.39 to the State House of Assembly.

The 2025 budget tagged, “Transformational and Infrastructural Budget”…Read more

Our Reforms’ll Improve Africa’s Economic Prospects – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the ongoing reforms in the country would improve Africa’s economic prospects.

The President, currently on a 3-day State visit to France…Read more

Nigeria Rallies SAPZ-2 Partners To Accelerate Agro-Industrial Growth

The Nigerian government has called on international development partners to co-finance phase two of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone known as the SAPZ-2 programme to accelerate the implementation of the initiative for agro-industrial growth in the country.

This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima described…Read more

Nigeria, France Sign Infrastructure Agreements As Zenith Bank Launches Paris Branch

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron on Friday signed two strategic agreements aimed at bolstering critical infrastructure development, agriculture, and food security in Nigeria amid the ongoing state visit to Franch.

New Telegraph reports that the signing took place at the Palais des Élysée…Read more

JUST-IN: WTO Reappoints Okonjo-Iweala As DG

Former Nigerian Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a second term in office.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the WTO…Read more

FG Spends N2.4trn On Electricity Subsidy In 2024

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power on Friday announced that it will spend a cumulative total of ₦24 trillion on electricity subsidies to maintain stability across the country by the end of 2024.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu who made this disclosure…Read more

Court Rejects EFCC’s Request To Arraign Yahaya Bello Without Counsel, Adjourns To Dec 13

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, adjourned sitting on the alleged N80bn fraud charge against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to December 13, 2024, for the motion for abridgement and possible arraignment.

Trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the sitting…Read more

Group Commends Senate For Passing Tax Reform Bills At Second Reading

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has hailed the Senate for passing the Tax Reforms Bills for second reading.

The group said by this action, the Senate has demonstrated…Read more