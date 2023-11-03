Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 3, 2023.

Bode George Meets Lagos PDP Members, Resolve To Move Party Forward

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed his readiness to resolve the crisis rocking the Lagos State Chapter of the party.

Speaking at a general assembly meeting of the party, Bode George assured members and loyalists…Read more

Senate Passes N2.18trn 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill

The Senate, on Thursday, passed the N2.18 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill forwarded to it on Tuesday for consideration and approval by President Bola Tinubu.

However, before the Senate approved the money bill…Read more

Nigeria Too Blessed To Be Poor, Lacks Good Leadership, Planning – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on Thursday, said there was nothing wrong with Nigeria as God has blessed the country with all the good things of life, but that the problem of the country is lack of planning and good leadership.

He disclosed this in Benin City, Edo State at a Colloquium and Hall of Fame organized in honour of the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP)…Read more

No Infrastructures, No Land Allocation In Abuja – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said he would not succumb to pressure from those seeking land allocation in Abuja, insisting that infrastructures must be provided as a prerequisite condition.

Wike said this on Thursday when he hosted the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho in his office…Read more

Stop Panic Withdrawals, No Scarcity Of Cash – CBN

Contrary to the news reports making rounds, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the news about the scarcity of cash in some parts of the country which has thrown Nigerians into panic is untrue.

The Apex bank debunked the claims on Thursday in a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

Senate Confirms Three More Electoral Commissioners

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of the three remaining Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominees, who were absent at the screening on Wednesday.

This was as the nominee from Zamfara, who was initially forwarded to the Senate…Read more

Brain Drain: Fayemi Asks NDMRC To Seize Licence Of New Health Workers Until…

Former Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has asked the Nigerian Dental and Medical Registration Council (NDMRC) to seize the license of newly graduated health workers until they complete between three to five years of service in the country.

Fayemi who was also former Governor of Ekiti State, made this known as one of his recommendations to address the scourge of brain drain…Read more

BREAKING: Reps Reject Presidential Yatch, Raise Student Loans Budget To N10.5bn

Following the public outcry, the House of Representatives on Thursday turned down the request to approve the supplementary budget of N5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yatch.

The House instead added the N5.095 billion earmarked for the yatch to the Student Loans…Read more

PDP Rejects Umoren As INEC REC, Says Nomination Violation Of Constitution

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the nomination of Etekamba Umoren by President Bola Tinubu, as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Umoren who is from Akwa Ibom State, was one of the seven RECs whose nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday. He was nominated by Tinubu about two weeks ago…Read more

Nigeria Leads In OPEC Oil Supply Surge In October 2023 – Bloomberg Survey

Nigeria’s increased crude oil production had led to the rise in OPEC oil production for October 2023, a Bloomberg survey has disclosed.

The report seen by the New Telegraph on Thursday stated that Nigeria led in the surge in oil production…Read more

Germany To Assist ECOWAS With Cheap Electricity

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz has said that his country is working with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to provide cheap electricity to member states.

Scholz disclosed this while addressing a press conference after a meeting…Read more

Tinubu, EFCC Issued 7-Day Ultimatum To Release Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have been given a seven-day ultimatum to release the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisation (CSO) gave the warning on Tuesday…Read more

FG Needs 18.6trn To Fix All Federal Roads – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Thursday, said the Federal Government needs an estimated N18.6 trillion to address the road sector in Nigeria over the next four years.

Speaking at the budget defence for a supplemental budget of N2.1 trillion on Wednesday…Read more

JUST-IN: Senate Swears In Natasha As Kogi Central Senator

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator-elect for the Kogi Central Senatorial District has been sworn in by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…Read more

Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Request For N5bn Presidential Yatch

The Presidency on Thursday debunked the news making the rounds over President Boal Tinubu’s plans to purchase a presidential yacht worth N5 billion.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the Federal Government is planning to spend the sum of N5 billion…Read more