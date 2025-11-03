Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 3rd, 2025.

Genocide: Trump Threatens Military Action In Nigeria

Amid the uproar on the Christian genocide, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Saturday said he has asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government “Continues to allow the killing of Christians”.

President Trump made this announcement…Read More

Genocide: Tinubu To Meet Trump On Alleged Christians Killings – Bwala

Amid the Christian genocide allegation, the Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said his principal is expected to meet with the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, soon to address recent claims.

Bwala, who spoke on Sunday, November 2…Read More

Atiku To Amupitan: Anambra Guber, Opportunity To Redeem INEC’s Image

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to use forthcoming Anambra State governorship election to demonstrate that the commission has turned a new leaf.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday,…Read More

Coup Attempt: Suspects To Face Trial

The probe into the alleged coup plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s Government has reached a new height, with over 30 suspects now set to face trial following weeks of interrogation by military and intelligence authorities.

According to Premium Times, which quoted…Read More

Genocide: Kwankwaso Calls For US Support, Not Threat

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed concern over recent comments by the United States President Donald Trump, designating Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and threatening military action.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read More

Helicopters, Drones Arrive Anambra Ahead Of Saturday’s Poll

Helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance and monitoring of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election have arrived in the state ahead of Saturday’s poll.

The deployment follows the completion of a sensitization…Read More

Parties Accuse Tinubu Of Forcing Defection To APC

Amid the wave of defection across party lines, the opposition parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), have accused President Bola Tinubu of using public resources and anti-graft agencies to pressure opposition members into joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday…Read More

Joining APC In Bayelsa’s Interest – Diri

Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 3, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has explained that his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was taken in the best interest of the state.

Speaking on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa…Read More

Afenifere Gives Timeframe For Dialogue Implementation

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has set a clear timeframe for the implementation of the resolutions reached at the just-concluded Dialogue on Democracy and Federalism.

The dialogue, jointly organised by Afenifere…Read More

Nigeria Not A ‘Disgraced Country’ – Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has strongly condemned the planned foreign military intervention in Nigeria reportedly being considered by United States President, Donald Trump, describing it as an act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

In a statement shared on his social media handle…Read More

Tinubu Has Reintegrated Southeast Into Nigeria’s Mainstream Dev’t – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restored the Southeast to its rightful place in Nigeria’s development map, ending what he described as years of political marginalisation of the region.

Umahi stated this in Aba, Abia State,…Read More

PDP In Comatose – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is effectively dead, saying the party has lost direction and leadership.

Fayose, a chieftain of the PDP,…Read More

Tambuwal Supports 203 Young Women Entrepreneurs In Sokoto

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women and youth through sustainable entrepreneurship and inclusive economic development.

Speaking at the YHK Vibrant Fair,…Read More

Christian Killings: Reps Working To Resolve Misrepresentation Of Nigeria – Oke

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, has said that the National Assembly is working round the clock to address the “misinformation and misrepresentation” that led the United States government to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious intolerance.

Oke, who disclosed this in an exclusive chat…Read More

Benue: Alia Urges Nigerians To Embrace Patriotism, Pray For Nation’s Progress

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has called on Nigerians to rekindle their spirit of patriotism and faith, describing them as essential ingredients for building a stronger and more united nation.

The governor made the call on Sunday during a Holy Mass…Read More