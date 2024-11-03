Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 3

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, November 3, 2024

2027: It’s APC Versus Nigerians, Makinde Declares

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to work together and unite their bases, saying the 2027 general election would be APC versus Nigerians.

The governor who made this remark noted that with a united PDP…Read more

Nigeria Sets To Launch Africa Energy Bank Q1 2025

The Federal Government has said it is ready for the operational launch of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) in the first quarter of 2025.

Expressing Nigeria’s readiness to host the headquarters…Read more

Obi Speaks On Turning Vigils To Night Shift For Nigerians To Be Productive

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that night vigils observed by the Christian faith should be turned to night shift so Nigerians can be productive.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast…Read more

Abia LG Elections: Govt Otti Happy With Process

As Abians went out to elect their Local Government Chairmen and Councillors on Saturday, November 2, Governor Alex Otti has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

Read more Speaking with journalists after casting his vote with his wife…

Minors’ Arrest: UN Chief Commends Tinubu On Quick Intervention The Country President of United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), Amb Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies has commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick intervention as regards the case of minor protesters charged for treason and arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 1, 2024. In a statement issued on Saturday, the UN Chief urged President Tinubu…Read more Gov Otu Commends CROSIEC For Conducting Election Without Crisis Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) for conducting the first Local Government election under him without any for crisis. Otu have this commendation in his country home, Adiabo Ukotikang…Read more Nigeria, Africa Can Be Prosperous – Utomi, Others Former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi; a manufacturer, Dr Benjamin Ubido; a former member of the National Assembly, Barrister Sergius Ogun and Executive Director of the Africa for Africa Youth Initiative, Pastor Henry Akasili, have said that Nigeria and Africa, in general, can be prosperous…Read more Ondo 20024: GOV, Ododo Rallies Ebira Community For Aiyedatiwa Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State on Saturday rallied support for his Ondo State counterpart, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state. Ododo who led the gathering of Ebira indigenes in Owo…Read more NPA MD, Dantsoho To Speak At NAGAFF Silver Jubilee Anniversary As preparations of the silver jubilee anniversary of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), get in top gear, there are strong indication at the weekend that the Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has been selected to the Keynote Speaker at the event slated to hold in Lagos on November 16. This was disclosed by the Deputy National President NAGAF….Read more Nasarawa LG Poll: Gov Sule, Al-Makura, APC Chair Hail Free, Fair Elections Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has described the ongoing Local Government election in the state as peaceful, free, fair and credible by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission in the state. Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002…Read more Late Arrival Of Electoral Materials, Voters Apathy Mar LG In C’River The late arrival of election materials, non-availability of election officials and voter apathy have marred the ongoing Local Government election in Cross River State. Our Correspondent who monitored the the election…Read more Nigeria-Born Kemi Badenoch Emerges Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch, Nigeria-British representing North West Essex in the British parliament has been elected as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom. Read more Saturday Telegraph reports that Kemi Badenoch contested… Lokpobiri Outlines Priorities For Sustainable Growth, Investment In Petroleum Sector The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has outlined Nigeria’s dual approach to ensure the future of its petroleum industry, by focusing on maximizing crude oil production and adapting to a cleaner energy transition. Addressing a gathering of Oil producers trade section…Read more Pregnant Women To Enjoy Free Transport Services – FG The Federal Government through the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) has disclosed a move to provide free emergency transportation services to 1.7 million pregnant rural dwellers in the country. Read more The Head of Management of the National Emergency Medical… PDP Vows To Challenge Kaduna LG Poll In Court The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has vowed to challenge the validity of the October 19, Local Government elections across the state in the court. The party in a statement issued on Saturday condemned…Read more

