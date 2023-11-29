Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Niger Coup: Northern Senators Demand Release Of Bazoum, Family Members

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has asked the military junta in the Republic Niger to review its relationship with Nigeria and the rest of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS ) by setting free, ousted President Mohammed Bazoum and his immediate family to freely proceed on exile to any country of their choice.

The forum which held a marathon meeting that lasted several hours on Tuesday…Read more

Rewane Speaks On Nigeria Not Supplying Dangote Refinery Crude Oil

Bismarck Rewane, renowned economist and public analyst on Tuesday said it doesn’t make sense for Nigeria to export crude on forward contract and not supply the Dangote refinery.

Rewane who spoke on Channels Television’s Business Morning show…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Signs Letter Of Resignation – Ondo Speaker

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa is to submit an undated letter of resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to stop the impeachment move against him.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji in the resolution…Read more

Senate Passes N57,014,287,532.00 As 2023 Budget For Nigeria Police Trust Fund

The Senate on Tuesday passed the sum of N57,014,287,532.00 as the 2023 budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

A breakdown of the amount indicates the Capital Expenditure is to gulp N47,024,803,541.18…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Approve Fresh $8.6bn, €100m Loan

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval for a fresh loan of $8.69 billion and €100 million as part of the 2022-2024 external borrowing plan of the Federal Government.

President Tinubu, in a letter read during plenary on the floor of the Upper Chamber…Read more

S’Court’s Arrest Of Judgement In Obi’s Appeal Embarrassing – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as embarrassing and depressing, that the Supreme Court would, after hearing its appeal and that of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that upheld Bola Tinubu’s election, it refused to deliver any judgement.

The party also said it is a breach of its constitutional right, that the apex court…Read more

JUST-IN: Senate Confirms Olaopa As FCSC Chair

The Senate on Tuesday, November 28, confirmed the nomination of Professor Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of the screening report…Read more

Reps Urge FG To Construct Coastal Roads In Delta Communities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Works to include the Construction of Oko- Abala Osunili-Utchi- Okpai- Abala Agada-Aboh-Umolu-Onyia-Osafo road through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 2024 budget estimate.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing…Read more

Alleged N1.6bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Emefiele Trial Till January 18

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over an alleged procurement fraud case to January 18 and 19, 2024 for the continuation of trial.

New Telegraph recalls that Emefiele is standing trial in a six-count amended…Read more

Tinubu To Attend COP28 Climate Summit In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend the COP28 Climate Summit.

At the world leaders’ summit, which will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, with the theme, ‘Unite, Act, and Deliver,’ President Tinubu…Read more

JUST-IN: A’Court Affirms Fubara’s Victory

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on Tuesday affirmed the victory of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara as it dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole.

The Appellate Court, in a unanimous decision, upheld the judgment…Read more

Obasanjo Tasks Plateau Elders, PDP Chieftains On Peace, Unity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Plateau elders, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, to chart the way forward towards ensuring enduring peace and unity in the state.

The former President also charged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains…Read more

Engineers Hail Tinubu On Road Regeneration Plan

Structural and Highway Engineers in the country have applauded the measured diagnostic approach adopted by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in its current road regeneration agenda, stating that such is to only way to guarantee a blueprint for durability and cost effectiveness, plug waste and check corruption in road construction and maintenance in the country.

The engineers under the aegis of the Forum of Integrated Engineers in Public Works (FIEP)…Read more

Israel-Hamas War: Elon Musk Vows To Wear Symbol Of Gaza Hostages

Tech Entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has received a symbolic dog tag from the father of an Israeli taken captive by Hamas in Gaza and promised to wear it until all the hostages were free.

It would be recalled that Musk, the owner of social media platform X…Read more

Edo 2024: I’ll Defeat Obaseki’s Candidate – Shaibu

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu has vowed to defeat the anointed candidate of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu who made the vow on Monday while speaking on TVC’s Politics Today…Read more