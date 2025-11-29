Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 29th 2025.

Tinubu Approves Nat’l Tax Policy Implementation C’ttee To Drive New Tax Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

According to a press statement…Read More

Obasanjo Calls For Int’l Help To Stop Killings In Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared the persistent killings as “Shame on Nigeria”, asserting the citizens’ right to seek international help.

In a powerful and sobering address…Read More

Coup: ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau, Demands Restoration Of Democracy

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies until the restoration of a full and effective constitutional order in the country.

The Authority of ECOWAS...Read More

Alleged Incitement: DSS Invites Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the founder of Baze University, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over alleged inciting views against the Nigerian State, a security source has disclosed.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Insecurity: FG Playing Politics With Citizens’ Lives – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the carefree attitude and cosmetic approach of the Federal government towards terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

Adebayo, in a statement,…Read More

Insecurity: S’West APC Calls For Collaborative Efforts

Piqued by the rising cases of killings, kidnapping and other organised crimes in parts of the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West geopolitical zone has charged all stakeholders to urgently come up with plans and actions capable of salvaging the situation, even as it blamed the development on some enemies within and outside who did not wish the nation well.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Trump Issues Fiery Thanksgiving Message, Vows Major Crackdown On Immigration

United States President, Donald Trump, in his Thanksgiving message posted on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the current state of U.S. immigration policies, vowing to implement what he described as the most aggressive reforms in decades.

In the lengthy statement,…Read More

Reps Power Probe Panel Decries Absence Of Stakeholders

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024 has expressed dismay at the continued refusal of government agencies and private sector operators to appear before it or submit requested documents.

Chairman of the committee,…Read More

Insecurity: We’ll Drive Away Bandits, Others From S’West – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has revealed details of a meeting of the Southern Governors Forum with traditional rulers in Iperu-Remo, the country home of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking in a live television…Read More

Aiyedatiwa Orders Employment Of Amotekun Corps In Ondo

The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, and prominent indigenes of Ondo State have been inaugurated as Justices of Peace (JPs) by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Among the JP inaugurated…Read More

Ndume Asks FG To Cut Down NASS Operations To Increase Security Funding

Senator Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South, has asked the Federal Government to cut down on certain discretionary government services, including activities of the National Assembly, in a bid to redirect funds toward tackling rising insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria…Read More

Leadership Begins With Character, Obi Tells Nigerian Students In UK

2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian students in the United Kingdom to use their global exposure and academic privilege to help rebuild Nigeria, stressing that the country needs disciplined, value-driven leaders to drive lasting change.

Obi made the remarks on…Read More

FCTA Begins Enforcement On 1,095 Revoked Property Titles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that were revoked over failure to pay Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, Penalty/Violation fees, and Land Use Conversion fees.

This was contained in a statement…Read More

Regional Security: FG Launches ECOWAS Biometric Card

In its determination to strengthen regional security strategy and national identity management, the Federal Government has launched the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC).

The development signposts…Read More

Oborevwori Woos Investors, Says Time To Invest In Delta Is Now

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called on investors, particularly Deltans at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the state’s steadily improving socio-economic climate to invest in the State.

The Governor, who made the…Read More