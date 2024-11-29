Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 29

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 29, 2024.

Paris: Tinubu Calls For More Investments In Food Security, Solid Minerals, Others

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defence.

Tinubu gave this commitment on Thursday during a high-profile…Read more

N70,000 Minimum Wage May Not Buy Tissue Paper In Next 5-Year – NLC

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero has said with the current economic realities, the new minimum wage of N70,000 approved by President Bola Tinubu in July 2024, may not be able to buy “tissue paper” in the next five years.

Ajaero gave the prediction during the maiden media parley…Read more

Obi Delivers Convocation Speech At American University, Yola

Former candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi is set to deliver this year’s convocation lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa States, on Saturday.

Read more The lecture also coincides with the 16th Founder’s Day…

Senate Honours Ex-Senate President, Wayas At Valedictory Session The Senate, on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, honoured its Second Republic President, the late Dr. Joseph Wayas at a valedictory session. Wayas who died on November 30, 2021, in London…Read more Abuse Of Office: Ex-CBN Gov’s Aide Testifies In Court, Details $400,000 Transaction A Personal Assistant to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed how he facilitated the collection of $400,000 on behalf of his boss. The revelation was made at the Ikeja Special Offences Cour….Read more Tinubu Pledges Return Of Out-of-School Children To Classroom President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria through innovative education and skills development programs. He disclosed this during a dialogue with French President…Read more Osinbajo Calls For Responsible Use Of Social Media On Thursday, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said the role of technology in empowering citizens to make demands for accountability from governments cannot be overemphasized. According to the former leader who call for responsible…Read more BREAKING: Reps Confirms Oluyede As COAS The Nigerian House of Representatives on Thursday approved the appointment of Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The confirmation followed the presentation of a defense committee…Read more Senate Passes Tax Reform Bills For Second Reading The Nigerian Senate on Thursday passed four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second reading, advancing efforts to reshape the country’s taxation framework. The bills, introduced by Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele…Read more Tax Reform Bill: Invitation Of Experts By N’Assembly In Order – Akpabio President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the National Assembly did the right thing, by inviting tax experts into the chambers to brief lawmakers on the nitty-gritty of the proposed tax reform bills. He also stated that after listening to the professionals…Read more Senate Wants To Create FCT Satellite Towns Development Commission The Senate has set machinery in motion to establish the Federal Capital Territory Satellite Towns Development Commission by passing for second reading, a bill to that effect. The bill, sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West)…Read more Tinubu Honoured With Military Parade In France On Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron participated in a grand military parade at Les Invalides in Paris. The parade marks a key highlight of President Tinubu’s three-day…Read more Edo PDP Defend Obaseki Over Stella Obasanjo Hospital The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, faulted Governor Monday Okpebholo and his Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Adam Oshiomhole, for claiming that the immediate-past governor, Godwin Obaseki, did a shoddy job on the recently-inaugurated Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin. Recall that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on November 6…Read more NNPCL Limits P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Sales To Retail Outlets The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that petrol from the recently restarted Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) will be sold exclusively through its retail outlets. The refinery located in Rivers State resumed production…Read more Acting COAS Pledges Lasting Peace for Nigeria, Seeks Tactical Aircraft Support Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to bring lasting peace to the country if confirmed as the substantive COAS. Oluyede made this pledge on Wednesday when he appeared…Read more

