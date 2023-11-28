Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

BREAKING: Tinubu Reappoints Mele Kyari As NNPCL GCEO

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Tinubu To Present 2024 Budget Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, November 29 present the 2024 appropriation bill to the joint session of the 10th National Assembly.

The Secretary, Research and Information of the National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, on Monday confirmed the development…Read more

Tinubu Sets To Present Proposed 2024 Budget – Abbas

Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu is set to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly soon.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Abbas made the announcement was made during a one-day capacity-building retreat for Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of House committees held in Abuja…Read more

JUST-IN: NCAA Suspends All Foreign Lease Aircrafts Of United Nigeria Airlines

Hours after one of the aircraft of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), diverted to Asaba International Airport, rather than the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended all the wet-leased aircraft under the airline.

A source close to the NCAA, On Monday, disclosed that the apex civil aviation regulatory…Read more

Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Breaks Silence, Says I’ve Lost Complete Faith In Judiciary

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, on Monday, said the Courts in Nigeria have now become endorsement agencies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dino Melaye made the claims in reaction to the outcome of the off-cycle gubernatorial election in the state…Read more

Israel Hosts Elon Musk, Eyes Starlink For Gaza

Israel on Monday said it has reached an agreement with a South African billionaire business mogul and tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk in principle for using his SpaceX company’s Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip, where a pause to the war against Hamas coincided with the tech entrepreneur’s visit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Israeli President, Isaac Herzog scheduled an afternoon meeting with Musk and they are expected…Read more

Pressure Mounts On Israel To Extend Ceasefire, Rescue More Hostages

Israel failed to protect its own as more than 200 were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on Monday, November 27.

The government has a moral and unavoidable obligation to get them back. Any head of State must be seen to do everything possible to make that happen…Read more

Tinubu Swears In 8 New Perm Secs, Chairs FEC

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in the eight new Permanent Secretaries recently appointed after successfully scaling the Federal Civil Service’s selection process.

The swearing-in ceremony preceded the commencement of the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President…Read more

Ijaw Group Urges Wike To Make Peace With Fubara

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide, has called the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to make peace with Governor Siminialayi Fubara, for the sake of peace and development of the state.

The INC who made the call in a statement issued by its President, Prof Benjamin Okaba expressed displeasure about the political crisis…Read more

1st Anniversary: SA Lauds Adeleke’s People-Centric Leadership

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Trade and Investment, Olalekan Felix Olatunji has described his principal as the hope of the masses and architect of modern Osun.

The Special Adviser lauded Adeleke’s people-centric leadership and eulogized him for embarking on various laudable and people-oriented programmes…Read more

BREAKING: Shaibu Declares Intention To Run For Edo Governorship Election

As the battle for the 2023 Edo State Governorship election draws closer, the Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu has officially announced his plans to contest the State gubernatorial election.

Shaibu declared his intention to run for the number one seat at a press conference held in Benin, the state capital, on Monday, November 27…Read more

Crime Rate In South Africa Exceed 10% Of GDP Annaully – World Bank

World Bank on Monday revealed that the impact of crime on South Africa’s economy is estimated to be at least 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually, which comprises transfer, protection, and opportunity costs.

The World Bank made this known in its recent report titled, “Safety First: The Economic Cost of Crime in South Africa” which x-rayed the economic…Read more

Support Africa To Instill Accountable, Responsible Leadership, Obi Tells C’Wealth Leaders

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Commonwealth leaders to support African countries to enthrone accountable and responsible leaders to harness the continent’s potential.

Obi in his remarks at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London on Monday…Read more

Senate Promises To Amend National Senior Citizens Centre

The Senate has assured that it would begin the process of amending the Act which established the National Senior Citizens Centre to enhance its efficiency.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Shehu Kaka…Read more

Reps Begin Probe Of Misuse Of COVID-19 Funds

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday began an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2023.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun)…Read more