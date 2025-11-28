Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 28th 2025.

Tinubu Declares Security Emergency, Orders More Recruitment Into Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu has declared a security emergency in the country and ordered the recruitment of more personnel into the nation’s Armed Forces.

The President, who had earlier…Read More

Shettima To Lead Eminent Guests To IPI Nigeria’s 2025 Conference

Vice President Kashim Shettima is billed to lead a distinguished array of dignitaries to this year’s International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), underscoring the significance of the organisation’s flagship event.

The 2025 Annual Conference…Read More

Trump: Shooting Of National Guard Soldiers ‘Act Of Terror’

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has described Wednesday’s shooting of two National Guard soldiers blocks from the White House as an “Act of terror”.

President Trump, who spoke…Read More

Insecurity: 420 Communities Attacked, 12,000 Lives Lost In 24 Years – Mutfwang Tells Senate

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has raised renewed alarm over the scale of insecurity ravaging the state, revealing that more than 420 communities have been attacked and nearly 12,000 people killed between 2001 and May 2025.

The governor made the disclosure…Read More

Tinubu Asks Herders To Surrender Guns Amid Mounting Insecurity

Amid growing attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists, President Bola Tinubu has called on Fulani herdsmen to end open grazing, surrender all illegal weapons, and transition to ranching as part of a new national strategy to resolve the long-standing farmer–herder conflict.

President Tinubu, who made…Read More

Coup: Ensure Jonathan’s Safe Return To Nigeria, Reps To FG

Following the successful military coup in Guinea-Bissau, the members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to deploy all diplomatic channels to secure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is trapped in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that the…Read More

Coup: Guinea-Bissau Military Appoints General As Strongman

On Thursday, the military head of Guinea-Bissau appointed a general as the new leader of the country for the duration of one year, New Telegraph reports.

This development is coming barely…Read More

Trump’s Threat: Boss Mustapha Urges Tinubu Govt To Explore Diplomacy

Boss Mustapha, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Government to follow the path of diplomacy in addressing issues concerning President Donald Trump declaring Nigeria a country of particular concern.

He gave this advice while recounting…Read More

Use Communication To Promote Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has urged communication practitioners, especially members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to deploy effective communication strategies to correct negative narratives about the country.

He made the call in Abuja…Read More

Insecurity: Tinubu Approves Membership For US-Nigeria Working Group

President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group, aimed at strengthening collaboration in addressing the country’s security challenges.

The approval follows agreements…Read More

Bandit Threats: Kano Govt Assures Citizens Of Safety

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has reassured residents that the government is fully on top of emerging bandit threats and has taken decisive steps to neutralize any risks to the city.

Speaking at the opening of the…Read More

Matawalle Denies Claiming Zamfara Security Depends On Him

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has distanced himself from a report circulating on social media alleging that he said Zamfara State’s security initiative would not succeed without his involvement.

Matawalle described the report…Read More

Nasarawa Targets 1.2m Bags Of Rice From Jangwa Farm

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced that the government aims to harvest 1.2 million bags of rice from its 3,300-hectare farm at Jangwa in Awe Local Government Area.

Speaking during an inspection…Read More

Adebayo: Trump’s Tweet Forced Tinubu to Face Nigeria’s Insecurity

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said it is unfortunate that it took a tweet from American President Donald Trump for President Bola Tinubu to acknowledge the gravity of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

In a statement, Adebayo described…Read More

National Security: Immigration CG Orders Increased Border Surveillance, Patrol

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has directed heads of border formations in the South-West to intensify surveillance and patrol operations across their areas of responsibility as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security.

Nandap issued the directive…Read More