Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Reps Approve 2025-2027 MTEF, Peg Dollar At N1400

Ahead of the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation bill, the House of Representatives Wednesday approved the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The MTEF/FSP was approved by the Committee of the Whole…Read more

Why I Support State Creation – Gowon

Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon has said he supported the creation of multiple states in Nigeria, to prevent any one region from becoming too powerful and threatening the country’s unity.

Gen. Gowon whose administration carried out the first state creation…Read more

A’Ibom Declares November 29 Work-Free Day

The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Friday, November 29, 2024, as a work-free day.

The holiday was declared in honour of the late First Lady…Read more

Commencement Of PH Refinery Ruse To Deceive Nigerians Group Alleges

A civil society group, Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, has alleged that the announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on commencement of operations at the Porth Harcourt refinery was a ruse designed to deceive Nigerians.

The national coordinator of the group, Comrade Mahmud Abdul…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Abiola As SSA On Linguistics & Foreign Matters

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

Read more This was contained in statement issued on Wednesday by Segun…

Yahaya Bello: Court To Rule On Bail Application Dec 10 Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has fixed December 10, 2024, for rulings on the bail applications by the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two others. The Judge fixed the date after taking arguments for and against…Read more FCT Devt Commission Bill Scales Second Reading The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Development Commission bill passed a second reading on Wednesday at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly. Read more The sponsor of the bill, Senator Wadada Aliyu highlighted… Shettima Jets Out To Côte D’Ivoire For 2024 SIREXE Conference The Vice President, Kashim Shettima departed Abuja on Wednesday to attend the 2024 International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The event, running from November 27 to December 2…Read more Tinubu Departs Abuja On State Visit To France President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for France. The duo are currently on a state visit at the invitation of French…Read more Tinubu Pays Tributes To Late Unongo President Bola Tinubu has described the late former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, as a man who offered wisdom and vision that surpassed ethnic and religious divides. President Tinubu said Pa Unongo’s death was a great loss…Read more Yahaya Bello In Court, Controls Supporters Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, billed to be arraigned at the FCT High Court, took over crowd control of the court when Justice Maryann Anenih left the courtroom out of anger. Justice Maryann Anenih, billed to take the plea of the former governor…Read more PETROAN: P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Price Higher Than Dangote The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has revealed that petrol from the newly reopened Port Harcourt Refinery is priced at ₦1,045 per litre, ₦75 higher than the ₦970 per litre sold by Dangote Refinery. The disparity was highlighted by PETROAN’s Public Relations…Read more P’Harcourt Refinery: Obi Hails NNPCL, Says Nigerians Deserve Reduction In Petrol Prices The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has congratulated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the revitalization of the old Port Harcourt refinery. New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NNPCL announced…Read more Finally, Israel Agrees To Ceasefire With Hezbollah On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu announced a proposed ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Read more Netanyahu who spoke on the development emphasized… NNPCL Confirms Commencement Of Port Harcourt Refinery The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reaffirmed the successful restart of the Old Port Harcourt Refinery, which is currently operating at 70% capacity and producing significant volumes of key petroleum products daily. Reacting to the misleading claims that the refinery…Read more

