Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 27, 2023.

Reps Hold Retreat On Implementation Of Its Legislative Agenda

The House of Representatives is to hold a one-day retreat for chairmen and deputies of its standing committees on Monday, November 27, 2023.

A statement from the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi…Read more

Kyari’s Digital Automation Of Operations, Key To NNPCL’s Efficiency, High-Performance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Malam Mele Kyari, have won the 2023 Nigeria GovTech Awards for exceptional service delivery in the public sector.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi O. Soneye…Read more

Senate Investigates FG’s N250bn Gas Expansion Programme

The Senate had resolved to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the N250 billion disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fifteen companies under the Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Intervention Fund.

The resolution of the apex legislative Assembly is contained in a notice signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe…Read more

Tinubu Govt Moves To Crash Cooking Gas Price

The Federal Government on Sunday said plans are in top gear to resolve the challenges bordering on the supply and pricing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPSG) in Nigeria’s Domestic Market better known as cooking gas.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo…Read more

Land Allocation: Wike Abusing Public Trust – FCT Indigenes

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the umbrella body of Concerned FCT Citizens and Civil Society Groups, have called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to show more accountability and transparency in the allocation of lands in the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja…Read more

Elon Musk To Meet Israeli Leaders Monday

South African billionaire business mogul, Elon Musk, will on Monday, November 27 meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Israel.

Musk’s visit to the war-torn country will not be unconnected to the accusation by civil rights…Read more

Dangote Refinery To Start With 350,000bpd Crude – CEO

Dangote Refinery has secured its first cargo deal of about 6 million barrels ready for delivery, even as the much-anticipated project begins with 350,000 barrels a day from December 2023.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote…Read more

Ex-Minister Faults Obasanjo On Failure Of Western Presidential System In Nigeria

A former Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien has said the presidential Western-style democracy has not failed in Nigeria because it has not been practised according to the rules.

Essien, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives…Read more

Tinubu Govt An Upshot Of Buhari Regime – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has taken President Tinubu’s administration to the trashes as he said Nigeria and Nigerians are doomed under him.

Lamido who spoke during an interview in Kano, said that on the first day, President Tinubu…Read more

Fuel Price To Decrease As Local Refineries Begin Operation – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday reassured Nigerians that some local refineries would soon begin production of petroleum products.

President Tinubu who gave the the assurance during the 11th Convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike…Read more

Rivers APC Rejects New Caretaker Chairman, Okocha

The internal crisis rocking the Rivers States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as party chieftains reject the newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

It would be recalled that the national leadership of the party had last week…Read more

Free Obieze, Others, They’re Sympathetizers Not Members, IPOB Tells DSS

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Directorate of Secret Services (DSS) to release Mazi Michael Obieze and others who were held captive for sympathizing with and supporting the movement.

The Media and Publicity Secretary to IPOB disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday, 25th, 2023…Read more

JUST-IN: Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew

The government of Sierra Leone on Sunday declared a nationwide curfew after “some unidentified individuals” attempted to break into the military armoury at Wilberforce barracks.

Announcing the curfew, the country’s Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah said in the early hours of Sunday, armed individuals…Read more

N87trn Debt: SERAP Wants World Bank To Suspend Loans To 36 States

The President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, has been charged to promptly, transparently and effectively conduct an investigation into the spending of loans and other facilities by the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria, and to suspend any loans and funding if there is relevant admissible evidence of mismanagement or diversion of public funds by any of the states.

The request came from the human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)…Read more

Edo 2024: Shaibu Declares Monday, Keeps Venue Secret

All plans by Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to formally declare his intention to contest the 2024 Governorship election appears set as he throws his hat into the ring against all odds.

It was gathered that a hotel located in the high-brow Government Reservation Area, GRA…Read more