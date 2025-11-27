Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 27th 2025.

Nullify PDP Convention, Wike Bloc Tells Court

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a court order to invalidate the party’s convention that took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

The suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/…Read More

Atiku To Tinubu: Negotiating With Criminals Failure Of Leadership

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the Federal Government’s negotiation with bandits before the release of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls is a failure of leadership.

Atiku, in a statement issued by…Read More

Tinubu Sends Three Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a list of three individuals to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for appointment as non-career ambassadors, seeking their confirmation.

During plenary session on Wednesday…Read More

Senate Probes Withdrawal Of Soldiers From Kebbi School Before Kidnap Incident

The Senate, on Wednesday, mandated its relevant standing Committees on security to probe the sudden withdrawal of military personnel from the Kebbi school shortly before the bandits invaded and abducted 25 students.

The Senate also directed the…Read More

FX Market Turnover Now At $500m Daily – Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday, said Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) market is now recording an average daily turnover of $500 million, without the CBN having to intervene.

The CBN boss gave this update…Read More

Obi To EU Lawmakers: Strengthen Ties With Africa, Support Nigeria’s Dev’t

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday held a series of high-level engagements with members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, where he called for deeper collaboration between Europe and Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Obi, who attended sessions at…Read More

Northern Govs To Hold Emergency Security Meeting In Kaduna

Amid the escalating kidnapping and killings in some parts of the country, the 19 Northern State Governors have fixed Saturday, November 29, to meet to deliberate on insecurity across the region.

The Governor of Nasarawa State…Read More

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu Meets Lagos Security Council, Moves To Reinforce Measures

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday met with members of the State Security Council to review the security situation in the state and strengthen strategies amid rising insecurity and frequent kidnapping incidents across the country.

The governor disclosed the…Read More

Abiodun Calls For State Police Amid Escalating Insecurity

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday said state police is inevitable following the myriad of insecurity across the country.

Governor Dapo made the renewed…Read More

Atiku’s Camp Chides Oshiomhole, APC Amid Defection To ADC

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s loyalists on Tuesday chided the Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, following the comment that the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can not solve the issue of Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

PDP To Justice Tsoho: Don’t Assign Cases Involving Us To Omotosho, Lifu, Abdulmalik

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, requesting that he should not assign any case concerning its members to three courts it described as “Courts of particular concern.”

The PDP National Secretary…Read More

Oborevwori Presents N1.6trn ‘Budget Of Accelerating The MORE Agenda’ To Delta Assembly

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill estimated at ₦1.6 trillion to the Delta State House of Assembly, tagging it the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda.”

The governor said the proposal…Read More

Take Advantage Of Population, Stable Electricity To Invest In Abia, Otti Urges Investors

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has urged investors, participants and partners at the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition in Umuahia to take advantage of the large population of skilled and resilient workforce, regular and reliable electricity supply, especially in Aba, the best networks of roads and the peaceful atmosphere of the State to expand their business footprints in the State.

Declaring the three-day summit…Read More

Adebayo Faults Tinubu’s Approach In Fight Against Insecurity

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s government over its approach in the fight against insecurity.

Speaking on Channels TV programme…Read More

Customs Board Elevates Officers To DCGs, ACGs, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the appointment of five Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs (ACGs) at its 64th regular meeting.

New Telegraph reports that the…Read More