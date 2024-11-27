Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa, Adelami Present Certificate Of Return To Tinubu

Newly returned Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aitedatiwa, and his Deputy, Olayide Adelami on Tuesday evening presented their Certificates of Return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting…Read more

Alia Welcomes Shetima, Others To Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday welcomed the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to the state.

Vice President Shettima was in Benue to attend the executive…Read more

Oyo APC Chieftain Criticizes Makinde Over Acquisition Of Lands For Financial Gains

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and former gubernatorial aspirant, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao (Allow Alao), has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to control his insatiable appetite for land acquisition for monetary gains, saying that residents’ hardship is being aggravated.

Alao in a statement by his media office made available…Read more

Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Death Rumours

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the social media rumours of his death.

President Obasanjo who disclosed that he recently…Read more

FAAC: Zulum Orders Cabinet To Rid Dependence, Work Towards Meat Export

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, has directed his cabinet to work on shifting focus from reliance on federal allocations toward enhancing livestock production and exportation.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday after supervising…Read more

Akpabio Urges China To Increase Aid Flows To Nigeria

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, appealed to the Chinese Government to increase aid flows to Africa and particularly Nigeria.

Akpabio made the appeal while playing host to a Chinese…Read more

Nigeria To Exit FATF’ Grey List Q2, 2025 – Cardoso

Given positive yields from the federal government’s financial reforms, the country will exit the Financial Action Task Force( FATF) grey list by the second quarter of 2025, Central Bank Governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso assured on Tuesday.…Read more

Tinubu Embarks On State Visit To France At Macron’s Invitation

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, November 27, depart Abuja for a three-day state visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu who will be accompanied by his First Lady…Read more

Tinubu Writes Senate To Confirm Oluyede As COAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, as the substantive COAS.

President Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter read…Read more

Police Arrest Suspects Over Alleged Forgery Of Presidency, Ganduje Documents

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police-Special Investigation Unit have arrested 4 suspects in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery of official documents, job racketeering, impersonation, and obtaining money under false pretences.

A statement signed on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Atiku On 78th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other political gladiators and eminent Nigerians to celebrate the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on his 78th birthday.

In a statement by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President…Read more

Tinubu Hails NNPCL, Orders Reactivation Of Warri, Kaduna Refineries

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for successfully reviving the Port Harcourt Refinery, with petroleum product loading commencing on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

President Tinubu. however, attributed this milestone…Read more

BREAKING: CBN Raises Interest Rate To 27.50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, said it raised the country’s interest rate to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent in September 2024.

The development is contained in a statement issued…Read more

Again, Yahaya Bello Presents Himself To EFCC

A former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission again over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Bello went to the office with his lawyers on Tuesday…Read more

Presidency Confirms 200 Trucks For Daily Petroleum Loading From P’Harcourt Refinery

President Bola Tinubu-led Government on Tuesday revealed that 200 trucks are poised to load petroleum products daily from the Port Harcourt Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: