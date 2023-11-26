Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Following the dissolution of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) executives, a chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has strongly condemned the move in its totality.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Eze alleged that the development

The owner of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has said that provided his Dangote Group can secure sufficient crude oil and the plant works as it is supposed to, the refinery could start producing diesel, kerosene and jet fuel as soon as next month (December).

He spoke in an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Tinubu Plans To Unite Nigeria Through Our Traditional Institution – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would give necessary support to Nigeria’s traditional institutions in its bid to unite the country.

Shettima insisted that Nigeria's multicultural diversity should rather be seen

Dissolution Of Rivers APC Exco Targeted At Amaechi – Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the dissolution of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as a calculated move aimed at embarrassing former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and an unprogressive move.

Eze, an ally of Amaechi, and former National Publicity Secretary

Kogi Guber: Tribunal Orders INEC To Allow SDP To Inspect Election Materials

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja has on Saturday issued 48 hours to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to release and allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to inspect election materials used in the November 11 off-Circle election in the state.

The order followed an application filed by the SDP counsel, S.E Aruwa SAN

Akeredolu Remains Ondo Governor – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday declared that Rotimi Akeredolu remains the Governor of the Ondo State as he resolved the lingering crisis between factions loyal to the Akeredolu and his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The clarification came amidst reports that President Bola Tinubu

A’Court Judgment: ‘Don’t Rejoice Yet, Your Victory Is Temporary’, Adebutu Replies Abiodun, APC

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has described the victory of Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Court of Appeal on Friday as “only temporary”.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos had on Friday affirmed the election

Cardoso: CBN To Tighten Policy To Curb Inflation

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the apex bank will tighten policy over the next two quarters to manage inflation while directing the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to boost capital to support an expansion of the economy.

Outlining his policy thrust on Friday, Cardoso told bankers that the CBN

Finally, Tinubu Resolves Ondo Political Impasse

President Bola Tinibu has resolved the political impasse between factions in Ondo state just as all stakeholders promised to work together by maintaining the status quo.

The trice was broken after a portrayed meeting with the state's stakeholders including factions loyal to the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Lagos PDP Felicitates Atiku, Jandor On Their Birthdays

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended heartfelt congratulations to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor on their birthday celebration.

The party in separate statements signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode

Adeleke Embarks On Working Vacation To Europe, Moves To Woo Foreign Investors

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has embarked on a short working vacation to Europe and Asia to finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

The Governor, who has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago

X May Lose Up To $75m By Year End

Famous microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter is at the risk of losing $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year as dozens of major brands pause/cancel their marketing campaigns.

According to exclusive reports by the New York Times on Friday, Elon Musk's backing

CBN Plans Recapitalisation For Banks – Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday revealed its plan to implement a new round of banking recapitalisation for the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) across the country.

The Governor of the Apex Bank, Olayemi Cardoso who disclosed this while speaking at the 2023 Bankers' Dinner

Nigeria’s Economy Grows At 2.5% In Q3

According to the latest data, Nigeria’s economy has increased by 2.54% in the third quarter, largely steady from the 2.51% in the second quarter, as the oil sector contracted at a slower pace while the impact of government reforms aimed at boosting output was yet to take effect.

Nigeria's Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who outlined his policies

Monopoly Of Petroleum Products’ Supply Not Good For Nigeria – MOMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) on Saturday said that the monopoly of petroleum products supply is not good for Nigeria.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari recently said NNPCL