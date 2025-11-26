Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 26

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 26th 2025.

8 Days Later: 24 Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Regain Freedom

The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, have regained their freedom after eight days in captivity.

Again, Bandits Abduct 11 Residents In Kwara Community

Some suspected bandits on Monday invaded the Isapa community of Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, and abducted no fewer than 11 residents.

Tinubu Orders Forest Cordon In Kwara, Niger, Kebbi For Air, Land Raids On Bandits

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to cordon off forests in Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi states to facilitate coordinated air and land raids aimed at flushing out bandits and kidnappers from their hideouts.

APC Has Failed In Economy, Security, Others – Aregbesola

The former Governor of Osun State and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has failed to hit a high standard in the economy, security and other critical sectors.

Lending Costs Unchanged As CBN Retains Interest Rate At 27%

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee has retained the country’s monetary policy rate at 27 per cent.

Open Cattle Grazing Abolished To Prevent Further Crisis In Nigeria – Minister

The Federal Government has formally abolished open grazing of cattle across Nigeria as part of efforts to curb recurring conflicts and the loss of innocent lives.

Nigerians Resolve To Vote Out Incompetent Govt – Aregbesola

Residents of Osogbo and the wider Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency turned out in large numbers as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) concluded its Federal Constituency Tour in Osun State.

Tinubu Welcomes Freed Kebbi Schoolgirls, Urges Security Agencies To Rescue Remaining Captives

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday welcomed the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls who were abducted by terrorists in Maga, Kebbi State, last Monday.

St. Mary School Abduction: IGP Condemns Attacks, Deploys Additional Resources

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has condemned the recent abduction of children and teachers at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, describing the act as terrorism aimed at denying Nigerian children access to education.

Sanwo-Olu Presents N4.23trn ‘Budget Of Shared Prosperity

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented a ₦4.237 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly, declaring that his administration is poised to “finish strong” in its final full year in office.

Election Integrity Non-Negotiable – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process is non-negotiable.

Reps Convey Resolution Against Nigeria’s CPC Designation To US

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has disclosed that the Nigerian Parliament has formally conveyed its resolution to the United States Government, rejecting Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025.

Insecurity: Reps Hold Special Security Session With Foreign Delegations

The House of Representatives is currently holding a special plenary session dedicated to Nigeria’s national security challenges, with representatives from the United States (UN) Embassy.

Closure Of School Over Insecurity Shameful – Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has described the decision to shut down schools in parts of the North in response to rising insecurity as cowardly and a shameful dereliction of duty by the government.

Tinubu’s Directives On Police Withdrawal Shouldn’t Be Selective – Rafsanjani

Following the recent order by President Tinubu to withdraw police protection for VIPs, the Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, has said the President’s directive should be implemented across board, and not selectively.

