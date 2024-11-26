Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 26

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

NNPCL’s Failure To Fix Refineries May Encourage Dangote To Be Monopolistic – Nigerians In Diaspora

A group of Nigerians in Diaspora has expressed fears that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), might be secretly encouraging Dangote Refinery to be monopolistic in oil distribution in the country.

The group stated this in a statement issued on Monday

Shettima Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Advancement Of Gender Equity, Women Empowerment

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to advancing gender equity through transformative policies.

Shettima emphasized the indispensable role of women

Wike Approves Over N900m To Digitize FCT Education System

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the sum of Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five million naira (N995m) to digitize the education system in FCT.

The said amount is for the purpose of procuring about 1,000 laptops

We Borrow Based On Your Approvals, FG Tackles N’Assembly

Revenue generating agencies of government, on Monday, told the National Assembly that the Federal Government only borrowed funds approved by the National Assembly, as it is the only arm of government with power of approval.

The agencies threw the challenge when the Senator Sani Musa

Shettima Roots For Tech-Driven Strategy To Combat Terrorism, Others

Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the deployment of technology to combat terrorism, cybercrime, and border security challenges facing Nigeria and the entire African continent.

According to him, while Africa and Nigeria were navigating

Over 260 IDPs Spread Across 158 Camps In S’East – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that the Southeast region is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 268,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) spread across 158 camps and affected communities.

Kalu disclosed this while speaking at a roundtable discussion

Okpebholo Stops Edo E-Governance Platform

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has allegedly shut down the e-governance system in the state.

It was gathered that the system was shut down on Friday

3.46% GDP Growth: Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To $1trn Economy By 2030

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.46% in the third quarter of 2024.

Read more New Telegraph had earlier reported the 3.46% surpasses

FG, KACCIMA Extols Dangote Over Kano Fair Sponsorship The Federal Government has applauded Dangote Industries Limited for sponsoring the 45th edition of the Kano International Trade Fair, which opened at the weekend. The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

supplied by the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company (NUPRC). This was contained in a statement by Chief Corporate…Read more I Regret Buying PDP 2022 Presidential Form – Dele Momodu The Publisher of Ovation Magazine and Chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has said he regreted spending about N50 million to buy the presidential nomination form of the Party in 2022. Momodu who made the remark in a recent interview…Read more Trump To Sign Order Removing Transgender Personnel From US Military The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump, is reportedly planning to sign an executive order that would remove all transgender members from the country's military. The development…Read more Mutfwang Presents N471bn 2025 Budget To Plateau Assembly Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N471.1 billion to the State House of Assembly. The budget tagged tagged the "Budget of Consolidation…Read more Bukola Saraki Celebrates Atiku At 78 Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has celebrated the 78th birthday of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a compassionate leader committed to Nigeria's unity and progress. In a birthday post shared on his verified X page on Monday…Read more Osinbajo, Wife Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary The immediate past Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo on Monday celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. Celebrating his wedding anniversary via his official X handle

