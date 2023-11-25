Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Frank To Tinubu: Your Quest For Recognition In Guinness World Records Misplaced

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, posited that

the quest by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be recognized in the Guinness World Records over reforms initiated by him since his assumption of office was a misplaced venture.

Frank made this assertion in a statement issued in Abuja in reaction to the President’s…Read more

Battered Economy: Tinubu Will Turn Things Around Soon – Adedayo

Given the present harsh economic conditions that have driven inflation and caused an increase in general prices of goods and services including foodstuff, the appeal has gone to Nigerians to cooperate with and support the government of the day as efforts are ongoing by the president and commander in chief of the nations armed forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stabilise the economy and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians, saying “everything will soon be alright”

The assurance was given by the former photographer to the president…Read more

APGA Crisis: Njoku Wants INEC To Obey Court Order, Recognizes Him As Chairman

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to obey a court order on the party crisis and recognize him as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

A federal High Court in Bwari had on the 6th of June, 2023 pronounced a judgement…Read more

Address Inflation, Insecurity In Nigeria Now, CYE Tells Tinubu

Worried by the high spate of insecurity, economic hardship and other social malaise ravaging the country, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and nip the ugly trends in the bud.

The group in a release signed by its Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo, on behalf of its Chairman, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde…Read more

Wike Vows Not To Run Against Tinubu In 2027

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed that he would not contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 Presidential election.

Wike who disclosed this during a media chat in Abuja…Read more

FG’s Silence On A’Crt Judicial Miscarriage, Invitation To Anarchy, Youth Group Warns

A Youth Group, “All Youth Re-Oriented Initiative of Nigeria” (AYRION), has upbraided President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their silence over the recent confusing judgments and miscarriage of justice in Appeal Courts, warning that the silence may be an invitation to anarchy which may lead to unexpected intervention in the political space.

The Group in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Spokesperson, Kilamuwaye…Read more

JUST-IN: Appeal Court Sacks Bauchi Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday sacked the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, from his seat as the member representing Ningi Central Constituency in Ningi Local Government Area of the State.

While delivering its judgment, the appellate court ordered a rerun…Read more

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Dapo Abiodun’s Election Victory

Appeal Court, sitting in Lagos on Friday affirms Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of Ogun State…Read more

Shettima Urges Governors To Focus On Agricultural Development

The Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima has urged the governors of the 36 states of the federation to work towards revamping Nigeria’s agricultural sector in order to reduce dependence on food imports and attain food self-sufficiency.

The Vice President who spoke on Thursday during the 137th meeting…Read more

A’Court Judgement: APC Yoruba Group Rejects Allegations Of Tinubu Interference

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Yoruba Group in Sabo Gari, Kano State has taken a stance against the allegations of possible interference of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing Governorship Elections Cases in the state.

The APC Yoruba Group who rose from a Conference in Kano, said that their People…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Dubai Chamber In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Thursday, stressed the state’s commitment to creating a conducive environment that will boost the volume of commerce between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

He also noted that the commissioning on Thursday, of the Dubai Chamber International…Read more

Akawor Resigns As Rivers PDP Chairman After His Appointment By Tinubu

Following his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has resigned from his position.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed Akawor…Read more

Finally, Tinubu Move To Resolve Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Feud

Following the unending feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, President Bola Tinubu on Friday invited members of the Ondo State Assembly to Abuja as he moved to resolve the issue.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Prominent elders and traditional rulers…Read more

Ganduje Hosts Jonathan At His Residence In Abuja (Photos)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday hosted the former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

The APC made this known in a terse statement shared on his official X page…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Redeploys House Of Assembly Clerk, Deputy

Following the lingering crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, the state government on Thursday redeployed the Clerk of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi.

This was contained in a circular dated Monday, November 20…Read more

Access Holdings Chairman, Osunkoya Is Dead

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings PLC, Bababode Osunkoya is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Osunkoya passed away on Tuesday, November 21 after a brief illness…Read more