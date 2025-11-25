Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 25th 2025.

BREAKING: Atiku Formally Defects To ADC

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition-backed party he is expected to align with ahead of the 2027 elections.

The 2023 presidential candidate…Read More

Niger School Attack: St. Mary Releases Names Of 265 Victims

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, has released the names of the remaining two hundred and sixty-five persons still in captivity.

According to the list released…Read More

Nigeria Facing Leadership Failure – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over the worsening insecurity and institutional breakdown across Nigeria, describing the past 10 days as some of the darkest in the nation’s recent history.

In a statement titled “Is Nigeria Cursed…Read More

Insecurity: High-Level Engagements Between Nigeria, US Will Strengthen Partnership – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the high-level discussions and engagements held last week between a Nigerian delegation and United States (US) officials would help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

The delegation, led by the …Read More

Pope Leo XIV Demands Release Of Kidnapped Students In Nigeria, Cameroon

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV has raised global concern over the escalating wave of kidnappings targeting priests, worshippers, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon, urging immediate action to secure their release.

In a message shared on his…Read More

We’ll Win 2027 Elections Even Without Incumbent Govs – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday assured its members that the party will emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections, regardless of whether it has incumbent governors.

The National Vice Chairman…Read More

S’West Govs Meet In Ibadan Over Insecurity Menace

South West Governors on Monday met at the Oyo State Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, over insecurity in the country, particularly in, South West.

The closed-door session…Read More

Wike: We’ll Enforce Ground Rent Payment Compliance, No More Extension

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to enforce the payment of ground rent in Abuja without considering any further extension of time.

Wike, who spoke on Monday,…Read More

Deepening Insecurity, Mass Abductions Bane Of Corruption – Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education and 2019 presidential candidate, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has blamed the country’s worsening insecurity and continued mass abductions of schoolchildren on what she described as “Cancerous, systemic corruption” that has impaired the country’s institutions.

Ezekwesili, who spoke in…Read More

2027: Benue APC Elders Endorse Tinubu, Pass Vote Of Confidence On Akume

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue South Senatorial District has inaugurated a 510-member Elders’ Forum comprising five respected elders drawn from each of the 102 wards across the zone.

The event, held in Otukpo,…Read More

Dismiss Kwankwaso-Led Congresses, NNPP Tells INEC

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to dismiss the speculated congresses spearheaded by the Kwankwasiya Movement by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing it as unconstitutional.

The National Secretary of the party…Read More

Okonjo-Iweala Decries Kidnappings Across Nigeria

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed worries over the escalating wave of kidnappings across Nigeria, particularly the abduction of children and teachers from schools.

Okonjo-Iweala in a post on X…Read More

How Floating Of Naira By CBN Boosts NNPL Profit In 2024 – Ojulari

The floating of local currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023 boosted the revenue profile of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL), with the state oil firm recording Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦5.4 trillion on revenue of ₦45.1 trillion in 2024 financial operations.

The NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive…Read More

Kanu’s Life Imprisonment, Politically Motivated – Ijaw Diaspora Council

The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) has described the life jail sentence handed down to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a politically-motivated judgment that failed to address the broader issues of justice and self-determination in Nigeria.

Kanu was convicted of using…Read More

Oborevwori Hails Navy’s Role In Safeguarding Nigeria’s Maritime Assets

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has commended the Nigerian Navy for its critical role in protecting the nation’s maritime domain and securing vital oil and gas infrastructure, describing that arm of the Nigerian military as indispensable to national stability and economic growth.

Governor Oborevwori made…Read More