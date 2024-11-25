Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, November 25, 2024.

Chief of Air Staff Seeks TETFund Partnership To Drive National Devt

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has stressed the need for institutional collaboration in driving National development.

Air Marshal Abubakar during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary…Read more

Opposition Accuses PDP Govs, NWC Of Plot To Keep Damagun In Office Till 2027

A spokesperson for Nigeria’s Opposition Coalition lawmakers, Ikenga Ugochinyere has alleged that there is a plan by some Peoples DemocraticParty (PDP) governors and National Working Committee, NWC to keep the acting Chairman, Umar Damagun in office till 2027 to weaken the party.

Ugochinyere made the allegations on Sunday evening….Read more

PETROAN Commends Dangote, NMDPRA, NNPCL Others For Resolving Conflicts

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) Abuja has commended managements of the Nigerian Midstream-Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Dangote Refinery and other stakeholders in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, for reaching an agreement to ensure uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country…Read more

Current Hardship In Nigeria Is Resolvable – Agbakoba

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NSA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said the current hardship in Nigeria is resolvable.

In a statement issued on Sunday, titled: “The big-budget decision…Read more

Ifeanyi Ubah’s Burial: Senate Didn’t Abandon Him – Spokesman

The Senate, on Sunday, described as untrue, the recent news circulating that it failed to play a role in the burial of its late member, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC, Anambra South).

The apex legislative Assembly made this expression…Read more

Okpebholo’s Plans To Probe Me, A Diversionary Tactic – Obaseki

The immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said plans by the incumbent Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to probe him is a diversionary tactic and ‘smokescreen to mask the governor’s incompetence and unpreparedness for office.’

The media aide to Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement…Read more

How Nigeria Saves $20bn By Removing Fuel Subsidy – Finance Minister

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance on Sunday said Nigeria saved $20 billion by removing petrol subsidy and adopting market-based foreign exchange pricing.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that during his swearing in as the 6th President…Read more

Tinubu: Creative Economy Cornerstone Of My Diversification Agenda

President Bola Tinubu has identified the creative economy as a cornerstone of his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

This came just as he reaffirmed his administration’s…Read more

Oldest Catholic Priest In Nigeria, Oleghe Dies At 104

The oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria, MSGR Thomas Oleghe of the Diocese of Auchi on Sunday passed on at the age of 104 years.

A statement signed by Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Gabriel…Read more

Tax Reform Bills Will Be Passed By N’Assembly – Hon Jibrin

Twenty-four hours after the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) called on the federal lawmakers from the zone to kick against the Tax Reform Bills, a prominent Northern lawmaker, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, from Kano State, declared that the bills would soon be passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Hon Jibrin, who chairs the House of Representatives…Read more

Atiku’s Aide Knocks Bwala Over Appointment As Tinubu’s Spokesperson

The media aide of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has described former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Daniel Bwala as a person who has no any iota of shame.

Saturday Telegraph had last week reported that Bwala…Read more

India Investor To Boost Nigeria Health Care Sector With $100m Investment

Nigeria-India investment relations got a boost, on Sunday, when Indian Origin Healthcare Group, Padiyath Healthcare revealed it has earmarked investment worth $100 million in the Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

This disclosure was made by Padiyath Healthcare Chairman…Read more

Bayelsa Gov To Commence Annual Leave Monday

On Sunday, the Bayelsa State Government announced the commencement of Governor Douye Diri annual leave.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Student Loan: Borno Govt Establishes Desk Officer For NELFUND

The Borno State government has established a dedicated desk officer for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), to ensure a seamless loan application process for tertiary education students in the state.

Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science…Read more

Probe Missing Funds In Humanitarian Ministry, SERAP Urges Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to order a probe into the alleged over N57 billion diverted, or stolen public funds in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in 2021.

The organisation request is contained in a letter issued…Read more

