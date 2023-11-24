Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 24, 2023.

Senate Moves To Set Up Bitumen Development Commission Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Thursday, took a further step in its quest to set up the Bitumen Development Commission Of Nigeria, as the bill to that effect scaled second reading on the floor during plenary.

The Senate passed the bill for a second reading following…Read more

Wike Receives Cuban, Mexican Ambassadors, Expresses Readiness For Investments Partnership

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday received the Ambassadors of Cuba and Mexico to Nigeria, in two separate meetings.

Wike, during the meetings, said there were several opportunities for investments in Abuja…Read more

Reps Vow To Probe N62bn Intervention Funds In HIV/AIDS

The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberclosis, Leprosy and Malaria has vowed to investigate the utilisation and impact of the N62 billion federal government intervention funds invested into the HIV/AIDS control programs and other donor funds by Global Funds plugged into Leprosy, Tuberclosis and Malaria Control Programme during the Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Amobi Ogah expressed optimism about the fight against deadly diseases in the country…Read more

Off-Cycle Polls: CTA Carpets Security Agencies, Political Parties On Vote Buying

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy ( CTA), an election observer group, has expressed disappointment over the attitude of some security operatives and agents of political parties during the recent off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

In its final report released yesterday, the CTA said that several of the security personnel…Read more

APC Group Raises Alarm Over Planned ‘Violent’ Protest In Kano

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Thursday alleged that the members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have planned to attack key party members on Saturday, November 25, 2023, during a mass protest in the State.

This is coming amid the controversy trailing the Certified True Copy of the judgement…Read more

Lalong Sets To Resign As Tinubu’s Minister

Barring the last-minute change, the former Governor of Plateau State and current Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong may resign from the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

This followed reclaiming his mandate as he received his Certificate of Return (CoR)…Read more

JUST-IN: Court Affirms Inuwa’s Re-Election As Gombe Gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the judgment of the Gombe State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the re-election of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 18 announced Governor Inuwa…Read more

A’Court Judgement: Clerical Error On Certified Copy ‘Scandalous’ – Dederi

The Commissioner for Justice in Kano State, Haruna Dederi, has described the purported claim of error on the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the state’s governorship election as “outrageously scandalous”.

New Telegraph recalls that the Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the State Governorship Election Petition…Read more

Imo Guber: LP Candidate, Achonu Protests At INEC Office, Demands Release Of CTC

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu, on Thursday, led party supporters to protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to demand the release of Certified True Copy (CTC) of the result of the election.

Achonu and his supporters who arrived at the INEC headquarters by 12:27 PM…Read more

JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over 137th NEC Meeting

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the 137th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The fourth meeting since the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…Read more

BREAKING: Appeal Court Reverses Sack Of Abdullahi Sule As Nasarawa Gov

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has reversed the sack of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The panel in a judgment held that the Nasarawa State Election Petition…Read more

Aisha Yesufu Challenges Tinubu T o Visit Alma Mater Amid Academic Credentials’ Controversy

Socio-political activist and co-covener of the #Bringbackourgirls, Aisha Yesufu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit his Alma Mater

Aisha Yesufu made the call in response to the visit of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Musawa Seeks Collaboration With NBS On Creative Ecosystem

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has sought the collaboration of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in providing high-quality data to assist in the transformation of the creative landscape in the country.

Musawa made this known on Thursday, when the Statistician General of the Federation…Read more

Reps Want Nigeria Back On Sports World Map

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youths in Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala on Thursday assured of the House’s resolve to put Nigeria back on the world map.

Hon. Alao-Akala who gave the assurance during the inauguration of the Committee, unveiled plans to hold the first annual Youths…Read more

Kogi Gov’ship: Tribunal To Begins Sitting Saturday

The Kogi State Off-Cycle Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Saturday, November 25 begin sitting, New Telegraph reports.

According to an official privy to the development, the Tribunal constituted by the President…Read more