Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monnday, November 24th 2025.

Tinubu Announces Rescue Of 38 Kidnapped Worshippers In Kwara, 51 Niger School Children

President Bola Tinubu has announced the rescue of 38 Christian worshippers abducted in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, as well as 51 schoolchildren earlier kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger State.

Writing on his X handle on…

St. Mary’s School Attacks: 50 Pupils Escape, Reunite With Families

Two days after suspected terrorists attacked and abducted 303 pupils, students, and 12 teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, fifty (50) of the abducted pupils have escaped and reunited with their families.

Providing an update in a statement…

Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Creating Private Tollgate Through Xpress Payments Appointment

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of turning Nigeria’s public revenue system into a “private tollgate” with the appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a new Treasury Single Account (TSA) collecting agent.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku…

Those Threatening Nigeria’s Peace, Security Will Face Full Weight Of Law – Tinubu Warns

President Bola Tinubu has warned that all individuals or groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security will face the full weight of the law.

The President issued the…

Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Police From VIP Security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of police officers currently assigned to protect Very Important Persons (VIPs) across Nigeria, redirecting them to focus on core policing duties and enhancing security in communities nationwide.

The directive was issued…

Kaduna Govt Issues One‑Week Ultimatum To El-Rufai To Prove ₦1bn Bandits Claim

The Kaduna State Government has given a one-week ultimatum to the immediate past Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai, to either provide evidence or publicly retract the allegation that the administration of Governor Uba Sani paid ₦1 billion to bandits.

The State government, which…

ADC Gives Reason For Atiku, Obi Absence At Secretariat Launch

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has given a detailed explanation for the absence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at the launching of its new secretariat in Abuja on November 17.

The party spoke in reaction to…

Shettima Leaves S’Africa To Represent Tinubu At AU-EU Summit In Angola

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Johannesburg, South Africa, for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the AU-EU Summit.

This was disclosed in a…

FIRS Replies Atiku, Says No Private Control Of Revenues

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s claims regarding the appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a channel for Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collection.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier…

US Govt Vows To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

Following a high-level security meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday, November 20, the United States Government has affirmed its commitment to partnering with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting, hosted by Pete…

Take Charge Before ‘Genocide’ Descends Into Anarchy, Oyedepo Warns Christians

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned Christians to be vigilant and take charge following the recent attacks on churches and schools by terrorist groups.

Bishop Oyedepo gave this…

Insecurity: School Closures Amount to Surrendering To Terrorists – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the closure of schools in the wake of the recent abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger States would amount to a total surrender to terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference…

Niger Abduction: Nigeria Drifting Towards State Failure – LP

The Labour Party has condemned the abduction of more than 300 schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, warning that Nigeria is drifting dangerously toward state failure.

Interim National Chairman of the…

Gas Explosion: Ekpo Warns Against Illegal Gas Operations

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has expressed deep sorrow over Friday’s gas explosion in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan,Oyo State.

In a statement issued on Sunday…

Otti Flags Off Aba-Made Film Project, Plans Entertainment Village In Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Saturday, November 22, formally flagged off the Aba-Made Film Project, titled “The Chronicles of Enyimba City”, at the Aba Town Hall.

The Governor also unveiled…