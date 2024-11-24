Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, November 24, 2024.

PDP Govs Call For Unity, Economic Reform, Electoral Justice

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has emphasized the need for unity within the party, urgent economic reforms, and a reform of the electoral system.

The PDP Governors made the call during the forum’s 7th meeting…Read more

Defence Minister Urges Support For Nigerian Military

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has called for robust support for the Nigerian Military in its ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, saying peace is a cornerstone of national development.

The Minister’s Spokesperson, Mr Mati Ali in a statement…Read more

Wike’s Aide Replies Ugochinyere, Says He Is A Political Hushpuppi

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has knocked Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, a House of Representatives member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Olayinka while reacting to the comment made by Ugochinyere…Read more

Shehu Sani Questions 10th NASS Over Swift Loan Approval Process

Senator Shehu Sani has expressed surprise at the speed in which the 10th National Assembly approved a recent loan request from President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the swift approval of President Tinubu $2.2 billion loan…Read more

Tinubu, First Lady Depart Brazil After G-20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi have departed Rio de Janeiro, Brazil following the conclusion of the 2024 G-20 summit.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Off To Egypt For Al Masry Clash

Enyimba have departed the country for their CAF Confederation Cup opening Group D fixture against Al Masry of Egypt.

The People’s Elephant left the Victor Attah International…Read more

Reps Queries Fedpoly Damaturu, Mubi, Monguno Over Financial Infractions

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has queried the management of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State, Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State and Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State over various infractions.

The queries were issued when the rectors and management…Read more

Laolu Akande Knocks Obasanjo Over Remarks On Nigerian Leaders

Following the recent comment made by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Ajande has urged the former leader to refrain from making jest of other leaders.

This was as he suggested the need for constructive…Read more

PDP Govs Meets, Discuss Crucial Issues Affecting Party

The Governors elected on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting in Jos, Plateau State to discuss relevant issues of governance affecting the party and the nation in general.

Read more New Telegraph gathered that the PDP Governors, under…

PDP Commends Adeleke’s Achievements In Two Years The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for his “Giant Strides” in governance as he approaches the two-year milestone in office. The party reflected on significant advancements in infrastructure…Read more Bandits Kill 7 Farmers, Burn 50 Bags Of Maize In Niger No fewer than seven farmers, including a vigilante, have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that about 50 bags of maize…Read more Arewa Group Knocks Atiku Over Criticisms On Tinubu’s Foreign Loan The Arewa Professionals for Democracy and Development (APDD) has faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticisms on the $2.2 billion foreign loan request from President Ahmed Tinubu. Atiku, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the opposition…Read more NATO, US To Address Global Security, Alliance Challenges On Friday, the Secretary-General of NATO, Mark Rutte held discussions with United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. Saturday Telegraph reports that the discussion between…Read more PDP Govs Reaffirm Commitment To Party’s Unity, Restoring Hope For Nigerians Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and his Bauchi State counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed have reassured supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the party’s Governors and critical stakeholders are committed to re-strategizing to stabilize the party and restore hope for Nigerians. Both Mutfwang and Mohammed made this declaration….Read more Minimum Wage: NLC Insist On December 1 Ultimatum The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its December 1, 2024, deadline for state governors to implement the new minimum wage. The Labour Union who disclosed this in a statement…Read more

