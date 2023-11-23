Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 23, 2023.

OPEC+ Postpones Policy Meeting To Nov 30, Oil Falls

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) has delayed a ministerial meeting expected to discuss oil output cuts to November 30 from November 26 as producers struggled to agree on production levels and hence possible reductions, OPEC+ sources said, a surprise delay that sent oil prices sliding.

Reuters on Wednesday also reported that three OPEC+ sources said this was linked to African countries…Read more

ECOWAS MPs Seek Lifting Of Ban On Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members of Parliament under the auspices of “Concerned Parliamentarians”, on Wednesday called on the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to lift the ban placed on Niger.

Leader of the group, Hon. Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Nigeria…Read more

Court Orders CBN To Disclose Information On E-Naira Technical Partner Selection To HEDA

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Hon. Justice Z.B. Abubakar, has mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to furnish the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) with pertinent information concerning the selection process of Bitt Inc. as the technical partner for the CBN’s E-Naira digital currency project.

The judgment, delivered in the case FHC/ABJ/CS/1542/2021…Read more

FG, UN Agencies, Others To Raise $5bn Annually For Nigeria’s Humanitarian Trust Fund

It was the first humanitarian coordination meeting in Nigeria which featured a heart-to-heart frank discussion at the United Nations House, Abuja as the Minister For Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu engaged Ambassadors, UN agencies, Development Partners, International and and other NGOs on their Commitment to Humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the Minister…Read more

Appeal Court Clears Air On Kano Guber Judgment Controversy, Cites Clerical Error

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari tonight cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgment delivered by the Court on Kano gubernatorial election dispute.

Bangari in reaction to the controversies said that what happened in the judgment body…Read more

Senate Laments Cyber Threats To Digital Economy With $500m Annual Loss

The Senate, on Wednesday, expressed concerns about an annual loss of $500 million to various forms of cybercrime across the federation, warning that if the national cybersecurity programme was not effectively funded, the gains of the digital economy would be defeated.

Accordingly, the Red Chamber resolved to review and amend the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015…Read more

There’ll Be No Fuel Queues Till 2024 – Kyari Assures Senate

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Wednesday in Abuja, told the Senate that there would be no fuel scarcity in the country in the next three months.

Kyari gave this assurance while speaking at a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Senate in Abuja…Read more

Court Declares Buhari’s Appointment Of FCC Chair, Secretary Illegal

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declared the appointment of the Federal Character Commission Chairperson, Muheeba Dankaka, and Secretary, Bello Tukur by former President Muhammadu Buhari as unlawful.

It would be recalled that Buhari had in April 2020 appointed 38…Read more

M’Belt Forum Leader Applauds Tinubu’s War On Insurgency

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu yesterday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s war on insurgency urging him to further give the military a free hand to operate giving them the right equipment to wipe out rampaging terrorists.

Besides, he applauded the President over the appointment…Read more

We’ll Correct Anomalies In Primary Healthcare – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Wednesday decried the quality of Nigeria’s Primary Health Care (PHC) saying it is not where is supposed to be where every citizen can have access to quality, affordable, and equitable healthcare services as enshrined in the 2014 National Health Act.

He disclosed this at a retreat for members of the House Committee on Healthcare Services on the theme ”…Read more

Nasarawa Guber: Sule Knows Fate As Court Of Appeal Fix Thursday For Judgement

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Thursday, November 23, 2023, for judgment in the Nasarawa State governorship election dispute between the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Abdullahi Sule, and David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the judgment notice sent via SMS by the Electronic Desk Officer…Read more

Kano Guber: Abba React As Appeal Court Certified Judgement Affirms His Victory

The Governor of Kano State has reacted to a one-page document purportedly indicating that the Court of Appeal affirmed his victory in the judgment delivered on the Kano State governorship election last Friday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the appellate court had in a unanimous judgment upheld the decision…Read more

Forex Crisis: We Need A Buy Nigerian Law – Uwaleke

An Economist and Finance Analyst, Prof. Uche Uwaleke has suggested the enactment of a ” buy Nigerian law” to navigate the economy from the current foreign exchange crisis.

Such legislation he opined will reverse Nigerians’ consumption pattern…Read more

BREAKING: Court Grants Emefiele N300m Bail

The Federal Capital Territory High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu on Wednesday granted the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele bail to the tune of N300 million and two sureties in like sum.

According to Justice Muazu, the sureties must have certificates of occupancy…Read more

Pa Fasoranti Writes Tinubu, Ganduje On Ondo Impeachment Crisis

The leader of Afenifere, the socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the crisis rocking Ondo State over the move to impeach the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Fasoranti in a communique issued after an emergency meeting held in his house in Akure…Read more