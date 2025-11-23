Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

St. Mary’s School Attack: Niger Gov Shuts Down All Private, Public Schools

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has ordered the closure of all public and private Primary and Secondary Schools across the State.

Governor Bago made this

Obi Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Conviction, Calls For Political Solution

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the conviction of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the development as an avoidable escalation that comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with severe economic hardship, insecurity, and widening national tension.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi

Insecurity, Zulum Declares Monday Fasting, Prayers In Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has declared Monday, November 24, as a statewide day for fasting and prayers for God’s intervention for lasting peace in the state, the Northeast and the nation in general.

Governor Zulum, in a statewide

US May Cut Aid To Nigeria Over Christian Killings – Trump

United States President, Donald Trump has again criticized the Nigerian government over the continued killings of Christians, describing the situation as a “genocide” and calling Nigeria a “disgrace.”

Trump, who spoke on a conservative

Kanu’s Sentence Not End Of Road, But Opening Of Alternative Resolution – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that the life jail sentence given to the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not the end of the road but the opening of a new vista of further engagement to secure his release.

Governor Otti, in a statement issued

Nigeria, US Collaboration Will Help Address Security Concerns – Reps

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has reiterated the need for collaboration between the United States (US) and Nigeria, saying it will help address insecurity and other challenges.

He stated this while speaking

G20 Summit: Tinubu Demands Equity In Global Mineral Trade, AI Governance

President Bola Tinubu has called for a global framework that benefits communities hosting critical minerals in Nigeria and Africa, ensuring value addition at the source.

This came just as Nigeria

Kebbi Abduction: Northern Group Praises Tinubu’s Bold Effort

The Northern Nigerians Peace Group has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift reaction to the abduction of students from Government Secondary School Maga in Kebbi State.

The group praised the President's

Insecurity: Kefas Shuts Down Boarding Schools In Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered all secondary schools both public and private to immediately send their boarding students home following heightened security threats across the country.

The directive was issued in a

Sani To Nigerians: Kanu’s Life Sentence Still Open To Dialogue

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerians to remain calm following the life imprisonment sentence handed to the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sani on Friday said in a X post

UPDATE: Niger School Attacks: Over 300 Students, 12 Teachers Abducted

The total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State is now 303 students and 12 teachers.

The Chairman of the Christian Association

Kaduna Partners S’African Firm PMT To Boost Precious Metals Processing

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said the state is set to welcome major investment in precious-metal processing following a strategic engagement with the leadership of Precious Metals Tswane (PMT), a leading South African refinery.

The meeting took place on the

Insecurity: Pass State Police Bill, Ondo APC Tells Nat’l Assembly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expressed deep concern over the heightened security challenges confronting Nigeria, urging the National Assembly to pass the police bill into law.

The Director of Media and Publicity

Alia Makes U-turn On Benue Genocide, Says I Never Denied Killings In State

Benue State Governor, Reverend Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, made a sharp detour from his earlier claim that “There is no religious genocide in the state”, saying he ‘never denied killings in the state by bandits and terrorists’.

Governor Alia, a Catholic Priest

Nigeria Ready For Foreign Investment, Shettima Tells G20 Leaders

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and global financial inclusion.

Shettima who represented