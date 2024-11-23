Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 23

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Shettima Restates FG’s Commitment To Improved Healthcare Delivery

Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, especially in rural areas.

He specifically acknowledged the critical role of medical

$5trn Debt: Pay Up, Climate Activists Tell Rich Countries At COP 29 Peoples Plenary

Civil society members from across the world, including from Africa Make Big Polluters Pay (MBPP), have held a People’s Plenary themed “Pay Up, Stand Up: Finance Climate Action, Not Genocide” at the COP29 United Nations climate talks which ended on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking with one voice, they shared their pain at and condemned

Contribute Your Experience In Nation-Building, Sanwo-Olu Charges Ex-LG Chairmen

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged former Chairmen of Local Governments in Nigeria to use their wealth of experience and knowledge to chart the way forward for the development of governance at the grassroots, the state, and the nation in general.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

Legislature Crucial In Shaping Nigeria’s Constitutional Future – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has emphasised the crucial role of State Legislatures in shaping Nigeria’s constitutional future.

He made the emphasis, on Friday while delivering his opening speech

US Judge Postpone Trump Sentencing Indefinitely

A New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money case on Friday postponed the scheduled sentencing indefinitely.

Trump who was originally meant to appear in court for sentencing

Group Faults Bode George’s Advice On Atiku’s 2027 Presidential Ambition

Atiku Abubakar’s support group, the Face of Waziri Nigeria (FOWN) has described Chief Bode George’s recent counsel that the former Vice President should not contest the 2027 general elections as a clearly ill-intended one.

The group in a statement issued by its Director General

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval Of Oluyede As COAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially requested the Senate confirmation of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

President Tinubu's letter which was on Friday read aligns

Health Sector Budget Allocation Below Global Standard – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Friday decried the inadequate allocation to the nation’s health sector, saying it is far below what is invested in other countries.

He said this at a public hearing for four bills organised

With Presidential, NASS Support, I’m Not Bothered About Criticism – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he won’t be worried by the barrage of criticism trailing his ongoing projects in Abuja, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s support and backing from the National Assembly, were all he needed.

The Minister, who reacted particularly over the allegations

Int’l, Local Investments In Livestock Will End Farmer/Herders’ Clashes – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration’s renewed focus on driving international and local investments into the livestock sector of the agricultural value chain would end the crisis of farmer-herder by eradicating hunger and poverty in Nigeria as well as promoting economic prosperity.

The President said this Thursday in Rio de Janeiro

Abiodun Inaugurates Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute Road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration will award a contract for the construction of Alagbole-Akute and Akute-Oke-Aro-Ijoko roads in the Ifo Local Government Area in the next two weeks.

Governor Abiodun, who disclosed this at the commissioning

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Laid To Rest In Nnewi Country Home

Senator who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was on Friday committed to mother earth at his country home Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

New Telegraph recalls that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah died in the United Kingdom

Fubara Approaches A’Court Over Ban On Federal Allocations

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja to overturn a ruling that prohibited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from disbursing monthly allocations to the state.

Fubara's legal team, led by Mr Yusuf Ali, SAN, filed a motion requesting

‘Corruption, Great Monster Still Battling Nigeria’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that corruption is a great monster that is ravaging the country’s existence, noting that it has to be conquered before any meaningful achievements can be made.

He said this at the celebration of life of the first and former

BREAKING: PDP Postpones NEC Meeting Indefinitely

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) once again postponed its National Executive Council meeting (NEC) earlier rescheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024

The PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu announced

