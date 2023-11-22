Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Akeredolu Denies Spending N7bn On Contingency

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied personally spending over N7 billion on contingency without budgetary approval from the State House of Assembly.

Akeredolu through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde…Read more

FG Moves To Strengthen Border Security

The Federal Government has rolled out plans to initiate robust policies and projects that could enhance security and effective control of the nation’s borders.

Apart from increasing the presence of the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS)…Read more

Pipeline Vandalisation National Calamity – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Tuesday, lamented that vandals had carried out nefarious operations on over 5,000 kilometers of oil pipelines across the country, describing it as a national calamity.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mele Kyari…Read more

Wike Raises Alarm Over Fake C Of Os In Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Tuesday raised the alarm of disturbing numbers of fake Certificate of Occupancy ( C of O) being issued by FCTA officials to unsuspecting residents.

Wike said this during a meeting with estate developers and other stakeholders in Abuja…Read more

Akpabio Appoints Jimoh Ibrahim, Natasha, Others Committee Chairmen

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, appointed Senators Jimoh Ibrahim and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Chairpersons of Senate Committees.

Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday while presiding over the plenary session…Read more

Insecurity: FG Commits To Ajaokuta Company’s Repositioning

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has assured of the federal government’s readiness to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

The former Governor of Jigawa State said the need to reposition the steel company…Read more

Reps Pass 2024-2026 Budget Framework

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026, a set of assumptions that will be used to prepare the country’s budget over the next three years.

According to the document sighted by New Telegraph, the document…Read more

A’Court Verdict: We’ll Exhaust Legal Option To Recover Benue Gov’ship – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to exhaustively pursue the legal option to recover the governorship seat of the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) which it believes rightly belongs to the party.

The party disclosed its position following Monday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Revokes 1,633 Mining Licences

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government on Tuesday said it has revoked 1,633 mineral titles over unpaid annual fees.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Solid Minerals Development…Read more

Senate Approves Agbasi As FERMA MD, 9 Others As Members

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly-led by Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Agbasi’s confirmation followed the adoption of the Senate Committee on FERMA’s report…Read more

Tinubu Shuns Criticism, Approves $2.8bn Supplementary Budget

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved a $2.8 billion supplementary budget despite widespread criticism from Nigerians struggling with the high cost of living occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The budget includes funding for new bulletproof cars for the president and his wife.

The budget also allocates about $38 million for the presidential air fleet, vehicles…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Pro-Wike Speaker, Lawmakers Sit Amid Heavy Security

Barely 24 hours after the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Eddison Ehie escaped an alleged assassination attempt, the faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sat in the early hours of Tuesday, a move that escalates the political crisis in the state.

The Rivers State House of Assembly complex had been sealed a few weeks ago…Read more

Service Chiefs, IGP Appear Before Reps For Security Debate

The Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, are currently before the House of Representatives for a sectoral debate on the nation’s security.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja…Read more

Tinubu Calls For German Investments In Critical Sectors

The President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on German investors to invest in critical sectors such as power and rail transportation to further boost Nigeria’s economy.

President Tinubu made the call at a meeting with German Chancellor…Read more

Ononuga Knocks Obasanjo Over Western Democracy Comment

Following the comment made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the current state of Nigeria’s democracy, the Presidency has tackled the former president for saying Western democracy doesn’t work in Africa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasanjo while speaking at the high-level…Read more