Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 22nd, 2025.

BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Catholic School In Niger

Suspected terrorists in the early hours of Friday abducted an unconfirmed number of students and teachers at the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph reports that this…Read More

Terrorists Abducted 215 Students, 12 Teachers In Niger – CAN Chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has disclosed that twelve teachers, two hundred and fifteen pupils and students were abducted by the suspected terrorists that attacked the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community, Agwarra Local Government Area.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency over the worsening security situation in the country.

Atiku, in a statement issued…Read More

FG Orders Closure Of 41 Unity Colleges Over Insecurity

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of no fewer than 41 Federal Unity Colleges over the continued threat of insecurity in some parts of the country.

The circular dated November…Read More

US Congress Split Over Alleged Christian Genocide In Nigeria

Amid the allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria, the United States (US) Congress, religious leaders, US Department officials, and witnesses were on Thursday divided in their views as the United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa held an open hearing on President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as “Country of Particular Concern”.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read More

Benue Bishop Asks Trump To Back Nigeria CPC Designation With Real Action

Following the allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Benue State, Wilfred Anagbe, has urged the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, to match its renewed designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) with concrete action.

Bishop Anagbe, who spoke on…Read More

Shettima To Engage Leaders On Economy, Others At G20 Summit In S’Africa

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Representing President Bola…Read More

S’East Leaders To Explore Political Solution Amid Kanu’s Life Imprisonment

Following the sentencing of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment on Thursday, the South East leaders have called for calm, vowing to explore a political solution for Kanu’s release.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Benue Catholic Priests Back Pope Leo XIV, Bishop Anagbe Over Alleged Killings

The Catholic Priests in Benue State, under the auspices of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) in Makurdi Diocese, have thrown their weight behind the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV and Bishop of the Diocese, Most Revd. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe’s wide allegation of recalcitrant genocide in the state, which claimed several lives of innocent citizens, and debunked Governor Hyacinth Alia’s claim of ‘no religious genocide’ in the state.

Governor Alia, a Catholic priest…Read More

Abbas Condemns Niger Catholic School Attack

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has described the latest abduction of students and staff members of a Catholic school in Niger State as shocking and worrisome.

Abbas, who spoke on Friday…Read More

MASSOB Condemns Kanu’s Life Sentence, Queries 5-Year Jail Term For B’Haram Terrorist

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the judgment passed on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), describing it as tribally motivated.

The Movement also challenged…Read More

Ekiti PDP Guber Primary Postponement Not From Us – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned the letter dated November 10, 2025, concerning the resolution of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) meeting and postponement of the Ekiti State congress/governorship primary.

INEC in a statement issued by…Read More

Insecurity: Gov AbdulRazaq Holds Security Council Meeting

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday held a security council meeting where commanders and top government officials reviewed strategies to strengthen public safety and curtail the threats of organised kidnapping gangs.

At the meeting, the Governor received…Read More

Insecurity: US Congressman Faults Tinubu’s Govt For ‘Not Doing Enough’

Following the incessant killings and kidnappings in some parts of Nigeria, a United States (US) Congressman, Bill Huizenga, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of “Sitting back” and failing to address worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The Congressman, who spoke…Read More

Reps Direct INEC To Pay Insurance Stipends For Dead Corps Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered by the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters to urgently pay the insurance premium due to Corps members who were injured or killed while serving as ad-hoc staff during elections.

The House Committee gave…Read More