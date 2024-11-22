Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 22

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 22, 2024.

Simon Ekpa’ll Be Extradited To Nigeria To Face Charges – Defence Hqtrs

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, has stated that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be extradited to the country to face charges against him.

Speaking on the arrest of Ekpa in a short press statement

Gov Inuwa Yahaya Meets NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday paid a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was a continuation

Bode George Laments Over Anti-Party, Says PDP Members Are In And Out Of APC

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed concern over the state of the opposition party, attributing its challenges to selfish interests among its members.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday

Obasanjo, Adeleke’s Wife, Traditional Rulers For 2024 CIML Awards

Prominent Nigerians, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State First Lady, Mrs Esther Adeleke, and other Nigerians, have been pencilled down for the 2024 edition of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML) awards.

Also, some corporate organizations in the country that have distinguished

Tension Grips Lagbaja’s Hometown Over Looming Communal Crisis

The Olobu-in-Council has called on the Osun State Government and security agencies to intervene promptly in the escalating crisis between Ilobu and Ifon-Osun communities.

New Telegraph reports that Ilobu is the hometown

Aviation: FG’s Pension Liability Hits N250bn, May Hamper Concession

The inability of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) workers to join the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) at inception has pushed the pension liability of the agency to N250 billion.

The National President of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association

Senate Confirms Oloworaran As Substantive PENCOM DG

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Omolola Oloworaran for appointment as the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

President Bola Tinubu had last month, written to the Senate seeking

Soludo To Increase Health Sector Financing By 57.1%

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has said his administration will continue to improve the health system with the construction, modernisation, and equipment of hospitals and healthcare centres.

With the health sector representing 57 per cent of the 2025 budget

No Altercation Between Akpabio, Myself –Senate Leader

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, has refuted an online report on alleged physical combat between him and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday.

Bamidele in a statement issued by his Directorate of Media yesterday

Delta Students Get Oborevwori’s N713 2024 Bursary Award

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved N713 million bursary awards for 2024 for students from the state in public and private universities across the country.

Also, the beneficiaries include those in polytechnics

How Atiku, Ayu Made Tinubu President In 2023 –Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, yesterday said the political ambition of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, made Bola Tinubu President in 2023.

Speaking at his 79th birthday celebration in Lagos

Obasa Clarifies Negative Perceptions As Sanwo-Olu Presents 2025 Budget

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday said he had not given a serious thought about becoming the next governor of the state as was already being speculated.

Obasa said his major concern has been to strengthen

Airline Operators Seek Najomo’s Confirmation As NCAA DG

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) yesterday sought the confirmation of Chris Najomo as the substantive Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director-general.

Najomo was appointed in an acting capacity as director general

Sokoto Approves N950m To Complete 35mw IPP

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the payment of N950 million to Cartel Construction Limited to complete the 35 megawatt Independent Power Project (IPP), the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, has said.

This decision to approve the funds, according to the Commissioner

OGSG Disowns Invitations On Screening Of Next-Of-Kin Of Deceased Pensioners

The Ogun State Government has described as false and misleading a notice attributed to the Bureau of State Pension inviting the next-of-kin of deceased pensioners to undergo a screening process.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau

