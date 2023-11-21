Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

PDP, Atiku Making Libelous Allegations Against Tinubu, Presidency Alleges

The Presidency has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of making libellous allegations against President Bola Tinubu.

In a press release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Election Petitions: Nigerian Judiciary Now Cash And Carry – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Nigerian judiciary into a ‘cash and carry’ one where, according to him, “politicians who don’t participate in primaries are named as candidates while actual winners of elections are sacked for flimsy reasons.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe…Read more

Senate Chides FMBN For Generating N59.02bn, Spending N58.44bn

The Senate Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development, on Monday, berated the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) which generated N59.02 billion and spent N58.44 billion.

This was as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA)…Read more

Plateau: Probe APC’s Judicial Control Claim, PDP Tells CJN

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to probe the claim by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party has persons in the judiciary, particularly at the Appeal and Supreme Court levels to do its bidding on election cases before the courts.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, pointed at a viral video where a member of the House of Representatives…Read more

G-20 Summit: Tinubu Woos Foreign Investors In Germany

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured international investors that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is a secured destination for their investments.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while speaking as a participant in a panel discussion on fostering local value chains and investments in Africa…Read more

Matawalle To Reclaim His Zamfara Mandate – APC Vice Chair

Garba Muhammad Datti, the Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West, has said former Zamfara State Governor and current Minister for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, will soon reclaim his stolen mandate.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the Appeal Court sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and called for a rerun in three local government areas…Read more

Reps Seek Proactive Measures To Tackle Insecurity In Schools

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam has said the nation’s security agencies needed to do more to secure schools and protect children against attacks by bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements.

Salam made the call in his opening address at the ‘National Children Leadership Conference (Abuja 2023)’ to mark the 2023 Universal Children’s Day in Abuja on Monday…Read more

Tinubu Will Make Nigeria Great Again – PDP Rep Member

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Amos, has assured that there is hope for Nigerians under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Amos, a Federal Lawmaker representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State said some of the steps already taken by the current government indicate that Tinubu will make Nigeria great…Read more

Benue Guber: A’Court Throws Out Uba’s Suits, Affirms Alia As Governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Monday dismissed an appeal brought before it by the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Titus Uba challenging the election of Hyacinth Alia as the elected Governor of Benue State.

The Appellate Court in a unanimous judgment resolved all the three issues formulated for determination against Uba and PDP for various reasons…Read more

COEASU Urges FG To Review IPPIS Policy Like 40% IGR From Tertiary Institutions

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) on Monday, commended President Bola Tinubu for discarding the idea of tertiary institutions, including colleges of education, remitting 40 per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the national treasury, saying it shows the President has a listening ear.

Smart Olugbeko, the President of COEASU handed down the commendation as he called on the Federal Government to also review the centralization of payroll administration…Read more

President Biden Turns 81 Amid Worries Of Re-Election

The President of the United States Of America (USA), Joe Biden on Monday, November 20 turns 81 amid worries about his age weighing on his re-election prospects.

Celebrating his 81-year-old birthday is a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office (White House)…Read more

Why Western Liberal Democracy Is Not Working For Africa – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, insisted that Western Liberal Democracy as a system of government will never work in Africa because it was “forced” on the continent.

Obasanjo explained that the Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it does not take into account “our history, culture, value system and the view of the majority of the people”…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ex-COAS, Gen. Chris Alli

President Bola Tinubu has condoled the family of late Major-General Chris Alli (rtd) and the Nigerian Army over the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff who died on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale described the passing of the former Army Chief …Read more

Sanwo-Olu Knocked For Spending N3.75bn On Perfume, Rechargeable Fans

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has been heavily criticized following the approval of the whopping sum of N7.5 million to replace liquid fragrance in his office and N3 billion to purchase rechargeable fans for the office of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

New Telegraph also reported that the Governor also approved the sum of N152 million for the restoration of the water supply at Iduganran palace…Read more

Appeal Court sacks PDP’s Mutfwang as Plateau Gov

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. The court in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that Mutfwang was not validly nominated and sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to participate in the gubernatorial election held on March 18.

The court further held that all the votes that were credited to him and the PDP after the election amounted to wasted votes…Read more