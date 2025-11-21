Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 21st, 2025.

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

Christian Killings: Ribadu, Egbetokun, Tuggar Meet US Congressman

The Nigerian Government delegation to the United States (U.S.) on Wednesday met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

BREAKING: Terrorism: Prosecution Asks Court To Sentence Nnamdi Kanu To Death

The prosecution in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to impose the maximum penalty, death sentence.

Nnamdi Kanu To Challenge Life Sentence In Appeal Court

On Thursday, the Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, vowed to challenge the life sentence handed to the pro-Biafran leader by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu: All Hope Not Lost – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, could be freed through a political solution.

Gov Alia Dismisses Reports Of Genocide In Benue

Following the claims indicating genocide in Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has said that while insecurity remains a challenge, it should not be misconstrued as the targeted elimination and displacement of any group.

Abduction: Tinubu Orders Defence Minister, Matawalle, To Relocate To Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State following the abduction of 25 schoolgirls.

Tinubu: Democracy Thrives When Leaders Place Nation Above Ambition

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that democracy flourishes only when leaders prioritize the nation above personal ambition.

PDP Reacts To Tinubu’s Trip Cancellation Amid Insecurity

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday described the cancellation of President Bola Tinubu's trips to South Africa and Angola as a superficial gesture that fails to address Nigeria's worsening security crisis.

I’m Committed To Children’s Development – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the development of children, describing them as the nation's future.

Fubara, South-South Stakeholders Seek Decentralized Strategy To Combat Terrorism

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and key stakeholders across the South-South region have called for a more decentralized and community-driven approach to combating terrorism and insecurity in the region and across Nigeria.

Again, Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Abduct Four

Barely 24 hours after the bandits' attack in Eruku, Kwara State, some unknown gunmen have launched another attack, abducting four rice farmers in Bokungi Village, Edu Local Government Area.

ADC To APC: Blaming Trump For Rising Insecurity Is Abdication Of Responsibility

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned comments attributed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, blaming recent terrorist attacks in Kebbi and Kwara States on remarks made by United States President Donald Trump, describing the claim as an abdication of responsibility.

2027: ADC Warns Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Against Hijacking Party

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against hijacking the party.

APC More Interested In Destabilising Opposition Than Fighting Insecurity – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of focusing more on destabilising opposition parties than confronting the worsening insecurity in the country.

