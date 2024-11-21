Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Tinubu Calls For Synergy In African Military To Check Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has called on the military across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

President Tinubu gave this charge on Wednesday when…Read more

PDP Not About Damagun, Wike, Senate Caucus Declares

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, on Wednesday, said the party’s identity was far beyond its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, or the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South)…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Hail Ex-President Jonathan At 67

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has felicitated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 67.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message through his Special…Read more

Reps Probe N30bn Unsettled Insurance Claims

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed its Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters to conduct a forensic investigation into over ₦30 billion unsettled group life insurance claims affecting the Nigeria Police Force, the Head of Service, and the Ministry of Defence.

Read more The decision followed the adoption of a motion titled…

Akpabio Seeks More Parliamentary Collaboration With China President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, called for more collaboration between the Nigerian Parliament and its counterpart in China. Akpabio made the call while receiving the new Chinese Ambassador…Read more PDP NEC: Damagum Rallies State Chairmen For Support The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, on Wednesday, met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja, barely eight days before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Recall that the PDP has scheduled its NEC meeting…Read more Okpebholo Dissolves AAU Governing Council, Other State-Owned Institutions Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions. The boards dissolved include Ambrose Alli University…Read more Obasanjo Calls For Completion Of National Library Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the National Library, which has been abandoned for over 18 years. Speaking during a goodwill message at the 60th anniversary…Read more Senate In Closed-Door Session Over Removal Of CCT Chairman The upper chamber of the National Assembly is currently in a closed-door meeting to discuss the removal of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Danladi Umar. The plenary presided over by the Senate President…Read more Ondo Poll: Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Receive Certificate Of Return The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially presented Certificates of Return to Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, following their victory in the just concluded governorship election. New Telegraph reports that the presentation ceremony…Read more Lakurawa: Senate Calls For Military-Community Synergy To Fight Terrorism On Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate called on the military to collaborate with local communities to establish early warning systems to counter the infiltration of the violent terrorist group, Lakurawa, into Northern Nigeria. This resolution followed an alarm raised by Senator…Read more Rivers Crisis: Wike Snubs Rivers Judicial Inquiry On Arson, Killings The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has refused to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to investigate incidents of arson, killings, and destruction of property in some local government headquarters. It would be recalled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara…Read more Bill On Diaspora Voting Scales Second Reading On Wednesday, the bill to amend the constitution and provide for diaspora voting scaled 2nd reading in the House of Representatives. Read more The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen… Nigeria, Brazil To Sign Livestock Agreement – Ajayi The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has disclosed that Nigeria and Brazil would sign a livestock agreement in the 2024 G20 Summit. Ajayi who made this disclosure on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu…Read more Oborevwori Salutes Ex-President Jonathan At 67 Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his 67th birthday anniversary. Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary…Read more

