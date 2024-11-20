Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Shettima: Ifeanyi Ubah’s Free Spirit Pulled Down Political, Ethnic Barriers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has joined his former colleagues at the Senate in paying glowing tributes to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, saying the free spirit of the late lawmaker, who passed on earlier in the year, broke down political and ethnic barriers.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s…Read more

CBN Warns Against Fake SWIFT Messages

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned members of the public against fake Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) messages, purporting to show that foreign currency funds have been transferred to them by foreign entities.

SWIFT is a network that banks use to communicate…Read more

Tinubu, Buhari, Others To Attend Gambari’s Book Launch Thursday

Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria (COSFAN), is organised in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the diplomat and Buhari’s chief of staff.

The scholars involved in the book were drawn from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University (KWASU)…Read more

Shettima, Ngige Present As Senate Honours Ifeanyi Ubah In Valedictory Session

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and former Anambra State Governor, Chris Ngige, were present in the Senate on Tuesday, as the Chamber dedicated its plenary session to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Also present in the Chamber were Uche Ekwunife, former Senator…Read more

Ndume Urges Senate To Allow Late Ubah’s Widow Succeed Him

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South, has appealed to the Senate to allow Uchenna Ubah, the widow of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, to succeed him as the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District.

Ndume made this plea during a valedictory session…Read more

Tinubu: North’s Devt Central To Nigeria’s Prosperity

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the development of Northern Nigeria remained fundamental to the nation’s prosperity.

This came as he unveiled a comprehensive youth development…Read more

Wike Approves N1.1bn Compensation For Property Owners On Kuje Road

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the release of N1.1 billion for the compensation of people whose properties were affected by the ongoing dualization of Kuje Road.

The Minister who visited the site on Tuesday to see the affected…Read more

End Open Defecation In Nigeria, Shettima Urges Govs

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored governors of the 36 states of the federation to double efforts in the ongoing campaign to ensure Nigeria was open defecation-free in the next five years.

According to him, the importance of the campaign…Read more

Fubara Pledges To Implement Urban Renewal Policy

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has promised to implement his urban renewal policy, noting that reconstruction work on the Creek Road Market in the old Port Harcourt Township into an ultra-modern facility will afford traders a conducive trading environment, and give the city a new look.

Governor Fubara explained that the decision stems…Read more

Okpebholo Flags Off First Flyover In Edo To Decongest Traffic

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday flagged off the construction of a flyover bridge at Ramat Park, Benin City, the Edo State Capital, as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Governor, while performing the ground-breaking…Read more

Okorocha Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release In Honour Of Late Ubah

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a mark of respect to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Okorocha made this plea on Monday during a night…Read more

Soludo Presents N607bn 2025 Budget To Anambra Assembly

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, presented the 2025 budget proposal of N607 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Soludo who labelled the budget “Changing Gears 2.0” laid…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval For N1.76trn External Loan

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly’s approval for a new external borrowing of N1.76 trillion, equivalent to $2.209 billion at the official budget exchange rate of USD1/N800.

In a letter addressed to the Senate, Tinubu emphasized…Read more

NNPC Ltd Speaks On Delay In Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has finally addressed the delay in completing the much-anticipated Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC), two months after failing to meet the September target.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications…Read more

Senate Holds Valedictory Session For Late Senator Ubah

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, dedicated its plenary session to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator who until his demise represented…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: