Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 2, 2023.

NNPP: Alkali, Hunkuyi, Others Dump Party Due To Kwakwanso’s High-Handedness’

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has explained why prominent politicians, including Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, Prof Bem Angwe, and Senator Othman Hunkuyi, among several others dumped the party.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State Chapter, on Wednesday…Read more

Election Petitions: PDP Drags Plateau Appeal Justices To NJC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it has instructed its lawyers to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the conduct of justices on the Plateau State Election Appeal Court panel, for acts are unbecoming of judicial officers.

The party also called for immediate disbandment of the panel…Read more

Reps To Probe N800bn 2023 National Census Fund

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Population to investigate the money expended out of the N800 billion earmarked for the postponed 2023 population and housing census by the National Population Commission.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Hon. Dominic Okafor…Read more

Wike Blames Atiku, Obi’s Supporters For Rivers Crisis

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Wednesday blamed the supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart Mr Peter Obi, for the crisis in Rivers, his home state.

Wike who spoke when four PDP governors, led by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum…Read more

Fubara Plots Next Move As Statewide Support Jolts Wike’s Camp

With the massive unsolicited statewide support for Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State after a failed plot to impeach him on Monday, the lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, who spearheaded the plot have started restrategizing in order to reclaim their positions following the reordering of things.

With the failed plot, a new speaker, Hon.Eddison Ehie emerged…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Approve $7,864,508,559, €100m

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, asked the Senate to approve the processing of a loan facility of $7,864,508,559 and €100 million requested during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the 2022 – 2024 external borrowing plan.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senat, Godswill Akpabio…Read more

NLC, TUC Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Ajaero’s Arrest

Following the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, organised labour has put workers on alert for an immediate nationwide strike if the NLC president is not released by the end of Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ajaero was arrested in Owerri, the capital of Imo State at the NLC state secretariat…Read more Germany Seeks Nigeria Energy, Migration Partnerships German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz On Sunday visited Nigeria on a three-day visit to West Africa. Part of his mission was to agree on an energy partnership to diversify Germany’s energy sources. Another was tackling migration. In an endeavour to strengthen relations with the most populous nation on the African continent, the German chancellor and his entourage signed numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) ranging from business, security, culture, agric, and energy…Read more BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks PDP Member, Suswam As Senator A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam has been sacked from the upper Chamber of the National Assembly by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. The appellate court, on Wednesday, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, said it was satisfied that Suswam was not the valid winner of the senatorial election held in Benue North East on February 25…Read more Tinubu Gifts Rescued Zamfara Students N214,000 Each President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has gifted the sum of N214,285 to each of the 14 rescued female students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG) in Zamfara State. The State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Salisu Musa, made this known in a statement issued by the spokesman of the ministry, Bashir Kabir, on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital…Read more Dele Momodu Slams Wike, Says Rivers Not Your Inheritance The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, on Wednesday, slammed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for acting as if he owned Rivers State. Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine while berating Wike said Rivers State is neither his property nor inheritance…Read more Naira Scarcity Returns Amid Impending Deadline Of Old Banknote The residents of Kano and Borno States are currently facing a growing shortage of Naira following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for the usage of old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes. It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had in January 2023, ordered that the old Naira notes would remain legal until December 31, 2023…Read more Rivers Crisis: If You Take My Base, I’m Politically Irrelevant – Wike The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has finally broken his silence following the invasion that occurred at the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday. New Telegraph had earlier reported that the State Assembly plotted to impeach the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara…Read more N2.17trn Budget: Tinubu To Spend N1.5bn On Cars for ‘First Lady’s Office’ Amid the growing economic situation of the country, the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu has revealed its plan to spend the sum of N1.5 billion on vehicles for the Office of the First Lady. This was, however, contained in the supplementary budget that was submitted to the National Assembly for approval by President Tinubu…Read more Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Police Reforms President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday established a Constitutional Review Committee to conduct a thorough overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this while addressing the State House correspondents following the conclusion of the Nigeria Police…Read more