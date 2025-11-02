Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 2nd, 2025

BREAKING: PDP Announces Damagum’s Suspension

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of its National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

The National Secretary Senator…Read More

Characterization Of Nigeria As Religiously Intolerant Doesn’t Reflect Our Nat’l Reality, Tinubu Replies Trump

President Bola Tinubu has said that characterization of Nigeria as being religiously intolerant did not reflect the country’s national reality.

The President said this in…Read More

Edun: Financial Institutions Must Support Innovation, SMEs

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has called on banks and other financial institutions in the country to boost lending to young innovators and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable the nation to achieve inclusive economic growth.

Edun, who made the call…Read More

Tinubu Rejects US Label Of Nigeria As Religious Persecution Hotspot

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom and constitutional protections for all citizens, rejecting the recent designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by the United States government.

In a statement personally signed…Read More

NLC Vows To Resist Alleged Plan To Politicise Workers’ Compensation Fund

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned a proposed amendment to the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) currently before the Senate, describing it as an attempt to “capture and politicise workers’ funds.”

Speaking at the 2025 Annual…Read More

Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Niger Student Over Comment On Gov Bago

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the arrest and detention of Abubakar Isah Mokwa, a postgraduate student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), describing it as a dangerous assault on democracy and free speech.

In a statement released on Saturday…Read More

Zamfara APC Endorses Tinubu For 2027, Buries Factional Claims

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously registered it’s unreserved support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to solely be it’s Presidential candidate come 2027 elections.

This follows a party stakeholders…Read More

2027: Otti Talks Tough, Warns Opposition To Stop Boasting

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has advised opposition politicians in the state, boasting about how they will wrestle the leadership away from him during the 2027 governorship election, to calm down, as they are not God.

Governor Otti stated this on…Read More

BREAKING: Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced an indefinite strike, grounding activities in hospitals across the country.

On Saturday, November 1,…Read More

Bandits Abduct Kebbi Deputy Speaker

The Kebbi State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudo by bandits.

According to the police,…Read More

Oborevwori Inducted Into SWAN-Nigeria Order Of Sports

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been inducted into the Nigeria Order of Sports with the Distinguished Governor Award by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports development in Delta State and across the nation.

The award ceremony, held…Read More

Troops Rescue 17, Arrest 20, Kill Two In Nationwide Raid

The Nigerian Army on Saturday disclosed that its troops have strengthened operations against terrorists and criminal elements across the nation, rescuing 17 kidnapped victims, arresting 20 suspects, and neutralising two terrorists within the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued on its…Read More

Southern Kaduna Now Stands With APC – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the Southern part of Kaduna State now stands with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), owing to the exemplary leadership demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Kafanchan at a rally…Read More

Osun PDP Urges Calm Amid Court Pronouncement On National Convention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on its teeming members and supporters to remain calm and steadfast in the face of Friday’s court pronouncement regarding the forthcoming national convention of our great party.

In a statement signed by the…Read More

Northern Forum Dissociates Self From Calls For APC Chairman’s Resignation

A Forum, Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders (NNYLF) has distanced itself from calls demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Addressing journalists in...Read More