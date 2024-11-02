Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 2, 2024

We’ll Position Nigeria Among Top 80 Countries On Human Capital Index, Shettima Assures

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has declared the Federal Government’s resolve to position the nation among the top 80 countries on the global Human Capital Index (HCI) by building a healthier, better-educated, and empowered Nigeria.

Shettima gave this assurance on Friday when he inaugurated…Read more

AGF Directs Police To Transfer #EndBadGovernance Protest Case

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has officially intervened in the controversial #EndBadGovernance protest case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 76 underaged…Read more

One Year After, NLC Still Demands Justice For Ajaero’s Assault In Imo

One year after President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero was abducted, and brutalised by alleged agents of the state in Owerri, capital of Imo State, the NLC on Friday demanded justice must be served.

A statement signed by the NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs…Read more

Atiku, Obi Condemn Inhuman Treatment Of Hunger Protesters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, have condemned the inhuman treatment of #EndBadGovernance protesters by the Federal Government.

The duo in separate statements on Friday, said the video…Read more

Obaseki Launches Nigeria’s First State-Owned Data Centre, Edo Digital Policy

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has launched the Edo State Digital Policy and the Edo Data Centre, Nigeria’s first state-owned data centre.

The milestone marks a significant step in the state’s digital…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Obi Appeals For Reversal Of Court Order

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has appealed for the immediate reversal of the court judgement withholding the release of funds to Rivers State.

Obi in a statement issued on his X handle on Friday…Read more

Food Security: Nigerians Keen On Results, Not Rhetorics, Shettima Tells PFSCU

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to walk the talk in the ongoing bid to ensure food security in Nigeria, saying Nigerians are only keen on results rather than rhetoric.

He observed that while there have been many presidential…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Lloyd Accuses Fubara Of Running A Solo Govt

Amid the ongoing crisis in the State, a former lawmaker in Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of running a solo government.

Lloyd who spoke on Arise News on Friday claimed…Read more

Tinubu Upholds Legislative Process For Tax Reform Bills

In response to recommendations from the National Economic Council (NEC), President Bola Tinubu has affirmed his commitment to a thorough legislative review of proposed tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

Despite the NEC’s suggestion to withdraw the bills…Read more

Obi Condemns Inhumane Treatment Of Minor #EndBadGovernance Protesters

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the nationwide 2023 general election, Peter Obi has voiced strong condemnation over the treatment melted on the 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters, including minors, who appeared in court on Friday seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

Read more In a statement shared on his X account, Obi expressed…

Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of $2m, Properties Linked To Emefiele The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Deinde Dipeolu, has ordered the final forfeiture of approximately $2.045 million, along with seven high-value properties and share certificates, all linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Read more Justice Dipeolu also affirmed that the assets be forfeited… 2027: PDP Must Speak With One Voice – Party Chieftains Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Friday said that the party must unite and speak with one voice ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party leaders spoke at a stakeholder meeting organised…Read more JUST-IN: Oluyede Assumes Office As Acting COAS Following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, Major General Olufemi Oluyede has formally taken over as the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in a handover ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. Read more The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed this in photos… INEC Accredits 112 Media Organisations, 700 Journalists For Ondo Guber Poll The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said 112 national and international media organisations will deploy over 700 journalists and other personnel, for the coverage of Ondo governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed…Read more New Ministers Laud Presidential Aide, Lado For Ensuring Ease Of Screening by mo The seven newly appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu, have expressed deep appreciation to the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, for properly guiding them to sail through the Senate screening and confirmation. According to the Ministers, who were screened and confirmed…Read more

