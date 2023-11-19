Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, November 19 2023.

Don’t Blame Colonialism For Africa’s Underdevelopment – Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the bane of development in Africa is not colonialism but bad leadership.

Obi who spoke at the 12th Zik Annual Lecture Series at Awka at the weekend…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs Abuja For Germany

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Berlin, Germany, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference billed to hold on Monday, November 20.

At the conference hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, President Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government of CwA member countries…Read more

Tinubu Committed To Youth Development – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola at the weekend assured Nigerians especially youths that President Bola Tinubu is committed to creating jobs through various skills acquisition programs.

Oyetola who reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to the development of the Nigerian youth…Read more

Hunt For FDI: Sanwo-Olu Lists Four Sectors Of Concentration

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Friday in London highlighted four sectors in which the state is aiming to collaborate with interested foreign investors as a way to deepen the economy of the state.

While wooing investors through a Friday live interview anchored on Sky News, a frontline British news channel…Read more

Liberia Election: Jonathan Commends President Weah For Conceding Defeat

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has commended the President of Liberia, George Weah for conceding defeat in the just concluded presidential election to the opposition leader, Joseph Boakai.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Liberian electoral commission announced that Boakai polled 50.89 per cent…Read more

APC Chieftain Condemns Diri Over Comments On National TV

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Kojo Sam has condemned the comments attributed to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri linking him to the murder of some persons in Opu-Nembe.

Dr Kojo Sam in a statement issued at the weekend and titled ‘ Governor Diri Unnecessary Grandstanding’ pointed…Read more

Tinubu Warns Against Incessant Strike Action In Nigerian Universities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned against incessant strike actions that have paralyzed academic activities and prolonged the years that students are supposed to spend in Nigerian universities.

The President in his speech at the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)…Read more

Abbas Urges More Investments In Health Sector To Save Naira

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for more investments in the health sector in Nigeria, saying it is a major way of checking medical tourism, generating foreign exchange and saving the naira.

Abbas made the call when a delegation from the First Surat Group of Companies…Read more

Insecurity: Kalu Calls For Appointment Of Chief Of Space Staff

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has recommended the establishment of the Space Service Chief to be known as Chief of Space Staff aside from the Chief of Air Staff and other service chiefs within the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This, Kalu said, would go a long way to assist the existing security architecture in defending the territorial integrity of the nation, Nigeria…Read more

Liberia Election: Tinubu Hails President Weah For Conceding Defeat

Following the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday congratulated the government and people of Liberia.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

X To File Suit Against Media Watchdog – Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Saturday said X will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk made this known in a post on the platform (X), shortly after major U.S…Read more

US Election: Trump To Remain On Ballot Despite ‘Insurrection’

Ahead of the United States (US) presidential election billed to hold in 2024, a Colorado Judge, Justice Sarah Wallace on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump should be allowed to remain on the ballot.

The judge, however, found that Trump engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021…Read more

Eno Seeks Collaboration With Petroleum Minister Of State Gas

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has assured that the State will support and collaborate with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, to engender development for the State and nation.

The Governor gave the assurance when he received the Minister on a courtesy visit…Read more

Imo Guber: INEC Denies Achonu Access To Certified True Copies Of Election – LP

The Labour Party (LP), Imo State Chapter has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of denying its candidate, Athan Achonu, access to certified true copies of documents used in the off-cycle governorship election held last Saturday, November 11, as mandated by law.

Accusing the electoral umpire in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity for the Senator Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation…Read more

SpaceX Starship Failed Again Minutes After Relaunch

The relaunched of SpaceX’s spacecraft Starship developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond has reportedly failed again minutes after lifting off on Saturday during its second test, after its first attempt ended in an explosion.

The two-stage rocketship blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas…Read more