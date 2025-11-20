Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 19th, 2025.

Kebbi School Girls Abduction: Senate Calls For Immediate Rescue Of Victims

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a resolution calling on relevant security agencies for the immediate rescue of the 25 students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

The Senate also urged the urgent recruitment of at least 100,000 personnel into the military to boost the capacity of the armed forces, while setting up an Ad-hoc Committee to probe funds expended so far on the Safe School Initiative

Rentiton Of Partisan Music At Judges’ Conference, Disgraceful, Scandalous – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described as scandalous, disgraceful and irresponsible the rendition of President Bola Tinubu’s partisan campaign music at the Nigeria Judges’ Conference last Monday.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, however, said the incident was not an isolated one, and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of consistently pursuing a systematic capture of state institutions

Kwara Church Attack: Christian Genocide Claim Becoming Self-fulfilling Prophecy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the killing and abduction of worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, is making the narrative of Christian genocide a self-fulfilling prophecy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the Federal Government of being reactive and defensive instead of confronting the challenge

Wike To Nigerians: Disregard Democracy Under Threat Allegations By PDP

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians and the international community to disregard the allegations made by the factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP,) Tanimu Turaki, suggesting that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the Board and Management of the newly established South-South Development Commission ( SSDC), led by its board chairman

Recent Insecurity In Nigeria Painful Reminder Of Our Challenges – FG

The Federal Government has said the heightened insecurity in the country exposed the security challenge the nation faces.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated that the killing of a high-ranking Army General, the abduct

Guber Poll: I’ll Change Narrative Of Governance in Ekiti – ADC Candidate

Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for next year’s Ekiti State governorship election, Ambassador Oluwadare Patrick Bejide, has promised to change the narrative of governance in the state if elected.

Ambassador Bejide, who spoke on Wednesday at the certificate presentation ceremony as ADC candidate, said his focus would be on agriculture, which he described as "very key in the development of the states

Eruku Church Attack: Kwankwaso Urges FG To Act Immediately

Former Kano State governor and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where worshippers were reportedly murdered and others abducted.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said he was "appalled" by the brutal assault, describing it as another distressing example of the rising wave of violence shaking the country

INEC Turns Down Mohammed As PDP Acting Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has turned down a correspondence signed by the Acting Chairman of the Samuel Anyanwu-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying it falls short of legal requirements.

New Telegraph reports that Abdulrahaman Mohammed and Senator Anyanwu had written to the commission seeking to postpone the Ekiti Governorship primaries due to what they described as logistical reasons

Police Seal PDP Secretariat, Prevent Turaki NWC Meeting

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Police Officer (NPF) reportedly sealed off the People’s Democratic Democratic (PDP) National Secretariat, barricading the premises with barbed wire, further stopping the Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from holding its postponed inaugural meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that the operatives from the Rapid Deployment Barrier Unit of the FCT Police Command mounted the barricade at the main entrance, bringing activities at the headquarters to an abrupt halt

Ortom: I Was Not Harassed At PDP Nat’l Secretariat

The immediate past Governor of Benue State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Samuel Ortom, yesterday brushed aside widespread reports that he was chased out and attacked at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Chief Ortom denied outrightly that he was either harassed or attacked by anybody, stressing that he is "hale and hearty

Let Give Priority To Good Governance, Not One-Party State, APC W’Leader Tells Nigerians

The National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile, has advised Nigerians not to worry over Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

Alile, who spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of APC-registered support groups drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the focus should be on the sustenance of good governance

Soludo, Obi’s Face Off Deepens As APGA Accuses Ex-Gov Of…

The lingering face-off between Governor Charles Soludo and former governor Peter Obi is currently deepening following allegations by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, that Obi has a deep-seated penchant for running past and current Governors of the state down.

Trouble started last week when Peter Obi, in a viral video, stated that having served the state as Governor 13 years ago, he is not in the same league with Soludo, noting that he doesn't play in I local league but in the Champions League, meaning that he is not at the same level as Soludo

APC Postpones Kefas Official Defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will put on hold the official defection ceremony of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

The party, National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said it shelved the reception to honour members of the armed forces and citizens killed recently by forces of terror

APC Slams PDP Over Call For Foreign Intervention In Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for urging foreign governments to intervene in Nigeria, citing alleged genocide and the need to protect democracy.

The APC made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka

Ngige Urges Soludo To Expand Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital

Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has called for the expansion of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Ngige made the appeal during the graduation and induction ceremony of 80 graduates from the College, where he was also presented with a recognition award