Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Trump Plans Mass Deportation Program Using U.S. Military

President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to declare a national emergency on border security and employ the military to facilitate the mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Trump made this declaration on Monday via his media platform…Read more

Brazil President Welcomes Tinubu, Wife To 2024 G20 Summit

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja da Silva of Brazil, on Monday, welcomed President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the opening of the G20 2024 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art, Rio De Janeiro.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Abuja…Read more

Bwala Resumes, Says He’s Replacing Ngelale

The newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, has officially resumed duty on Monday, November 18.

Bwala in an interaction with the State House Correspondents…Read more

2025 Budget, Tax Reforms Top Agenda As Senate Resumes Plenary Tuesday

There are indications that issues bordering on the 2025 budget Appropriation Bill and approval of the tax reform bills, already pending in the Senate, will top the agenda of the apex legislative Assembly, as it resumes plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate and the House of Representatives embarked…Read more

Ondo Election Results Reflects Will Of People – Foreign Observer

An international observer, International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement said on Monday that the final result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflects the records of the ballot boxes at polling units.

The Director of Administration and Organisations of the African Regional…Read more

Obasanjo Criticized For Comments On Corruption, Governance

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faced strong criticism from the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, following his recent speech at Yale University.

In his address, Obasanjo spoke on corruption and governance…Read more

Even If You’re A Minority Govt, Serve Nigerians Well’, Onaiyekan Tells Tinubu

The Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a ‘Minority government’, saying more Nigerians voted against him in the 2023 election.

Read more The cleric while featuring on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande…

Dangote Seeks Bank Loan For Refinery Boost The Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is actively pursuing funding to secure billions of dollars for crude oil imports and ramp up production capacity for its Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Despite launching a naira-for-crude agreement last month…Read more Ondo Election: Abbas Congratulates Governor Aiyedatiwa The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Sunday…Read more PDP To Conduct In-Depth Review Of Ondo Election Amid the victory of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ondo State election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the recently concluded election. The party who made this known in a press statement…Read more Obi Celebrates Eniola Shokunbi, David Akiogbe’s Global Achievements The former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe on their impressive achievements on the global stage. Peter Obi who spoke on Monday said the achievements…Read more Aiyedatiwa Denies Knowledge Of Vote-Buying Allegations Amid the just concluded Ondo State election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has firmly denied any involvement in vote-buying activities following his recent electoral victory in Saturday’s poll. Aiyedatiwa, who represented the All Progressives Congress…Read more Tinubu Arrives Brazil For G20 Summit President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20). Tinubu arrived on Sunday at 11.03 p.m. local time, (Monday 3. 03 a.m…Read more PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s GCON Award To Indian PM, Modi The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for conferring Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main opposition party who questioned the rationale…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: