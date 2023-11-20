Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, November 19 2023.

Ariwoola To Swears In 58 SANs On November 27

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on November 27, swear in 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

This is contained in a press Statement issued on Sunday, November 19…Read more

BREAKING: PDP Sweeps Taraba LG Poll

The candidates of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State have won the chairmanship seats in all the sixteen (16) Local Government Areas of the state in the Local Government elections held on Saturday, November 18 across the State.

Chief Philip Danladi Duwe, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC)…Read more

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu Sensitive To Masses’ Plight – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that the directive of President Bola Tinubu, on the stoppage of the implementation of the hike of electricity tariff is commendable.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo…Read more

JUST-IN: A’Court Sacks Plateau Gov, Muftwang, Declares APC Candidate Winner

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sunday sacked the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and declared Nentanwe Yilwatda Goshwe of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of the State.

A three-member panel, in a unanimous decision, held that Muftwang was not validly sponsored by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Akpabio Reiterates Commitment To Continued Peace In A’Ibom

President of the Senate and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that he would continue to work for the peace and development of the State, across party lines.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Jackson Udom…Read more

NAPE: NNPCL Bags Innovative Company Award

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that it emerged as the 2023 Best Innovative Company of the Year at the just concluded 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition.

A statement issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPCL, Olufemi O. Soneye on Sunday said the award…Read more

Tinubu Dragged To Court Over Appointment Of APC Loyalists As INEC Officials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been dragged before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, over the appointment of no fewer than four members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and allies of high-ranking politicians as new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The legal action was instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)…Read more

Insecurity: Reps Urge Tinubu To Sign Defence Industries Corporation, Armed Forces Trust Fund Bills Into Law

House of Representatives has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of national importance, assent to the two Bills recently reintroduced and passed by the 10th Assembly, which bother on providing support for the Armed Forces and the Defence.

Recall that the two bills, the Defence Industries Corporation (DICON)…Read more

Akume, Utsev Lauds Alia’s Developmental Strides In Benue

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev have commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his developmental strides in Benue State since he assumed office on May 29.

The two Benue politicians gave the commendation at the weekend…Read more

Tinubu Urges Public Universities On Way To Compliment FG’s Funding

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the management of Nigerian universities to come up with ways to complement Federal Government funding but assured despite scares resources Government will ensure that universities are adequately funded.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shetima at the 24 combined convocations of the University of Maiduguri held at Muhammadu Indimi Centre…Read more

Obasanjo, Fayemi, Tambuwal, Lamido, Others Lead Discussions On Liberal Democracy For Africa

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo will on Monday flag off a high-level consultation on rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa.

The two-day event will hold within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo…Read more

Governor Diri Celebrates Jonathan At 66

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a unique and quintessential democrat and statesman.

Governor Diri, who eulogised Dr Jonathan in a congratulatory message on his 66th birthday…Read more

A’Court Verdict: Temporary Setback, We Remain Optimistic – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has described the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election as a temporary setback that will not deter him from repositioning the state on the path of Unity, Peace and Progress.

He expressed strong optimism that the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Plateau State…Read more

Bayelsa Poll: APC Elders Knock Ex-President Over Mother’s Relocation Comment

The Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council has knocked Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria following his comment that he would have relocated his mother to Abuja if the APC had won the just-concluded election.

Jonathan, who raised concern over security issues that would have ensued in the state if Governor Douye Diri…Read more

Circulated Humanitarian Child Support Schemes Is Fake, Edu Warns Nigerians

Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has debunked the purported rumour making rounds that the Ministry is offering humanitarian and child support schemes worth N50,000.

Debunking the rumour in a statement issued on Sunday by her media aide…Read more