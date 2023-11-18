Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 18 2023.

Abbas Vows To Strengthen Security Agencies To Tackle Complex Challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has vowed to strengthen the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies in a bid to tackle complex security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Speaker said this at the opening of a two-day post-inauguration retreat for members…Read more

Certificate Of Return: It Was Almost Becoming An Issue – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has disclosed that presenting a Certificate of Return (CoR)to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was almost an issue as he said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brandished 85,000 results from their pockets arguing that the CoR should not be issued to him and his deputy.

Governor Diri who won the last Saturday off-season Governorship election with 175,196 votes…Read more

Incapacitation: PDP Gives Akeredolu 3 Days To Resume

A conglomerate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) support groups, has threatened to occupy Ondo State Government House, if the state Governor, Olawarotimi Akeredolu fails to resume work within 72 hours or hand over power to his deputy, Luky Aiyedatiwa, for effective management of the state.

The National Coordinator of PDP Forever Initiative, one of the support groups…Read more

Tinubu To Attend ‘G20 Compact With Africa’ Conference In Berlin

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday depart from Nigeria to Berlin, Germany to attend the G20 Compact with Africa conference as he seeks to attract energy investments and infrastructure to boost trade in the country.

The conference, hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz…Read more

Tinubu Cancels 40% IGR Deduction From Universities

President Bola Tinubu on Friday announced the cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of federal universities.

President Tinubu made the announcement while speaking at an ongoing 75th Founder’s Day…Read more

500 Lawyers Storm Appeal Court Over Plateau PDP’s Attack On Judiciary

Over 500 lawyers on Friday stormed the court of appeal in Abuja to demand an urgent end to the campaign of calumny against the justices of the court by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawyers unanimously said it is an evil act to continuously denigrate the defenseless justices…Read more

JUST-IN: Appeal Court Sacks Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices…Read more

BREAKING: Appeal Court Confirms APC’s Gawuna As Kano Governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has confirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna , the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Kano State…Read more

BREAKING: Court Remands Emefiele In Kuje Prison

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, pending the determination of his bail request.

Emefiele’s remand followed the directives of the High Court…Read more

PDP, APC Differ On Vote Of Confidence On Akeredolu

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed divergent opinions on the vote of confidence passed on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by members of the State Executive Council.

Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other members of the State Executive Counci…Read more

Zamfara Guber: PDP Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment

Following the Court of Appeal ruling, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State Chapter has assured all members of the party in the state that it will secure a landslide victory in the rerun of the governorship election.

Buhari Maijega, the State’s PDP spokesman who spoke with newsmen in a telephone interview in Gusau, the state capital…Read more

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Won’t Yield Benefits Immediately – Edun

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy has declared that the Economic Reforms embarked upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration will not yield benefits immediately, but in the long run, it would materialise.

Edun made this remark while speaking during the virtual 2023 annual directors’ conference…Read more

Nigeria Does Not Need National Carrier – Onyeama

Allen Onyeama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace on Thursday faulted the push for a national carrier, Nigeria Air, describing the idea as moribund and a drain pipe.

New Telegraph recalls that at the tail end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration…Read more

A’Court Judgement: A Win-Win Victory For Kano People – APC State Chair

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kano State Chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas has said the victory recorded by his party at the appeal court is a victory for all the people of Kano State.

Alhaji Abbas disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Kano…Read more

FCTA Sets Committee To Monitor N1bn World Bank Climate Change Project

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a Ministerial Committee to monitor the World Bank Climate Change project worth about N1 billion.

FCTA’s Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, said Local Government Implementation Committees for the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project…Read more