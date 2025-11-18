Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 18th, 2025.

Alleged Genocide: US Congress Begins Probe Into Nigeria’s Killings

Following President Donald Trump’s recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), the United States (US) House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa will, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, hold an open hearing to examine the genocide allegation.

‘Dangote Refinery’s Price Cut Prompted Reduction In Pump Prices’

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has claimed that what prompted the fuel pump price adjustment is its reduction of fuel gantry and coastal prices on November 6.

Wike-Backed PDP Faction Summons Emergency NEC, BoT Meetings For Tuesday

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has called for an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT).

2027: Malami Declares Intention To Run For Kebbi Gov’ship Race

Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has officially declared his intention to run for the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Danger Looms As PDP Factions Prepare To Take Control Of Party Secretariat

The peace of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may be disturbed as the two contending factions for the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have prepared to hold a meeting at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, November 18.

Matawalle Delivers Tinubu’s Message To Troops In Zamfara

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has delivered a strong message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at the North-West Theatre Command Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State, charging them to eliminate the remaining remnants of bandits terrorising the region completely.

Uphold Sanctity Of Your Profession By Safeguarding Integrity, Tinubu Tells Judges

President Bola Tinubu has urged judges to uphold the sanctity of their profession by safeguarding integrity, noting that the strength and honour of the judiciary lie in proper and unequivocal interpretation of the constitution.

Universities Must Reposition To Attain Sustainable, Realistic Funding Model – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the nation’s development goals may remain elusive unless tertiary institutions reposition themselves as hubs of innovation, knowledge creation and national progress.

Inflation Eases Down To 16.05% In October

The downward slide in the monthly inflation continues unabated as the headline inflation rate eased to 16.05% in October 2025, relative to the September 2025 headline inflation rate of 18.02%.

Tinubu Urges S’Eagles To Refocus On 2026 AFCON After World Cup Miss

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their efforts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, urging the team to quickly regroup and channel their energy toward the 2026 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Taraba Speaker, 15 Lawmakers Dump PDP For APC

The political landscape in Taraba State shifted dramatically on Monday as the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Kizito Bonzena, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Northern Govs Express Outrage Over Abduction In Kebbi Girls’ School

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has strongly condemned the attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, which led to the abduction of several students and the reported killing of some officials.

FCT Minister Seeks Deeper Economic Ties With Turkiye

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed interest in strengthening economic bilateral relations between Abuja and the Republic of Turkiye.

Fubara Dismisses Claims That Rivers is Unsafe For Business, Tourism

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed as untrue news reports that the state is unsafe for business, tourism and a meeting point for major events, stressing that there is a deliberate campaign to portray the state as unsafe.

Ndume Lauds Tinubu, Calls Him Capable, Visionary Leader

The Senator representing Borno South and former Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a capable, listening and visionary leader who deserves collective support to deliver on his mandate.

