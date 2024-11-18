Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 18

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, November 18 2024.

Ondo Poll: Consistent Losses Reflect Damagum’s Poor Performance – Ologbondiyan

The former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has called on the party’s stakeholders to rescue the party from the series of losses suffered under the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Ologbondiyan at a meeting with the G12-Renaissance…Read more

Wike Building Houses For Judges Is Mockery Of Judiciary – Group

A group, the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has described the move by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to build houses for judges in Abuja, when he has cases in court as a mockery of justice.

Recall that the FCT Minister had declared that he is building…Read more

Ondo Poll: Okpebholo Congratulates Ondo People For Electing Aiyedatiwa

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Sunday congratulated the people of Ondo State for voting for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Read more Governor Okpebholo in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary…

Nigeria, India Reinforce Strategic Partnership President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday showed their commitment to deepening Nigeria-India strategic relations. The two world leaders have emphasized collaboration…Read more APC Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Election Victory The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other political gladiators to congratulate Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his victory at the just concluded Ondo State governorship election. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa…Read more Ondo Poll: Ayedatiwa’s Victory An Endorsement Of Good Governance, Confidence Vote In Tinubu’s Leadership – Oyebanji The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has described the triumph of his Ondo State counterpart, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at Saturday’s governorship election as an express vote to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu by the electorates. Read more Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives… Tinubu Leaves For Brazil To Attend G20 Leaders Summit President Bola Tinubu will today (Sunday) leave Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country. According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa Accepts Victory, Waves Olive Branch The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has invited the opposition parties to join him in the development of the state for the next four years. Aiyedatiwa in his acceptance speech described the election…Read more BREAKING: APC Achieves Historic Victory As Ayedatiwa Emerges Winner In an unprecedented political feat, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has secured a decisive victory in the Ondo State gubernatorial election, capturing all 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Following the success achieved by APC across all Local Governments…Read more Reps Summon Housing Minister, Contractors Over Renewed Hope Projects The House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning has said the quality of work on the Renewed Hope Estate in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State is below standard. The committee, consequently summoned the Minister…Read more Zamfara LG Poll: PDP Sweeps All 14 Chairmanship, 147 Councillorship Seat The ruling Peoplyes Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the fourteen seats of the Local Government Chairmen and 147 Councillors of the state been contested in the Saturday Local Government aelection. Chief Returning Officer of the election and Chairman…Read more Full Results: Aiyedatiwa Clears 18 LGAs In Ondo Election The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has won in 18 Local Government Areas, in the gubernatorial election in the state…. Aiyedatiwa, is currently taking the lead ahead of Agboola Ajayi…Read more Tinubu Confers GCON On Indian PM, Modi President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. President Tinubu awarded the honour on Sunday during…Read more LG Poll: APC Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Ogun Following the Local Government elections held on Saturday in Ogun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all 20 chairmanship seats in the State. The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral…Read more Tinubu Welcomes Indian PM, Modi To Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Nigeria on his first official visit. This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday…Read more

