Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 17 2023.

Strive To Become Visionary Leaders In Future, Akpabio To School Children

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, admonished Nigerian school children to strive to become visionary leaders in the future by abstaining from things that would truncate their dreams and goals.

This was as he declared that he had never taken alcohol or smoked cigarettes…Read more

Reps Sectoral Debate: Absence Of service Chiefs Stall Exercise

The session was initiated by the 10th House to improve its constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government in line with its legislative agenda, which is being finalized.

But the program could not commence yesterday as the Service Chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defense Staff…Read more

Tinubu’s Administration Focusing On Public-Private Infrastructure Partnerships For Economic Growth – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was focusing on public-private infrastructure partnerships to grow Nigeria’s economy.

Shettima stated this in Abuja at the public presentation of two books…Read more

Insecurity: Senate Summons Security Chiefs, Others

Worried by the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria, the Senate, on Thursday, again summoned the security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies for explanations and a way forward.

The Senate also called on various security agencies, both the military and paramilitary…Read more

South Korean Deawoo Group Storms Abuja For Massive Investment

A South Korean Industrial giant and automobile manufacturer, Deawoo on Thursday stormed Abuja to propose an investment partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA).

Deawoo Engineering and Construction Chairman, Jung Won-ju disclosed this on Thursday…Read more

Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Saudi Arabia, Guinea-Bissau Trips

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday returned to Nigeria after attending the Saudi-Africa Summit last week as well as the 50th Independence Day Celebration of Guinea Bissau.

Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja last Thursday, November 9 to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh which among…Read more

Ribadu: Tinubu Inherited Four Security Challenges Capable Of Crippling Nigeria

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited four very challenging insecurities, each with great potential to cripple the country.

He however maintained that the incumbent administration has also recorded…Read more

Kano Guber: A’Court Fixes Friday For Judgment

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Friday, November 17 for the appeal filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to challenge his removal by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

New Telegraph recalls that the tribunal had affirmed Yusuf Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

JUST-IN: Senate Confirms Maida As NCC Boss

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Communication by Chairman Sen. Bilbis Ikra(APC- Zamfara)…Read more

PDP Accuses Judiciary Of Bias, Calls For Disbandment Of Appeal Panel

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry that the judiciary is allowing itself to be used to deny Nigerians their constitutionally guaranteed rights in an electoral process under our laws.

Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, at a press conference on Thursday…Read more

We’re Not In Merger Talk With PDP, Any Other Party – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is not in merger talk with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), or any political party.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh…Read more

Obi Knocks Tinubu Over Claim Of Inheriting Liabilities From Buhari

The former Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has lampooned President Bola Tinubu over claims of inheriting a bankrupt nation from the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph had on Monday night reported that Tinubu while speaking in Saudi Arabia…Read more

PDP To Review Appeal Court’s Ruling Upholding Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday announced its intention to review the ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the court, on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal of PDP…Read more

We Suspended Strike To Facilitate Further Discussions – Labour

After two days of crippling activities in almost every part of the country, organised labour has suspended its nationwide indefinite strike to “facilitate further discussions” with the Federal Government, to meet the remaining part of its demands, haven met the crucial ones.

Workers need to be directed to demobilise, cease further actions to escalate the strike and resume back to work…Read more

Senate Rejects Bill Seeking To Legitimise Constituency Projects

The Senate, on Thursday, rejected the bills seeking to legalize constituency projects for lawmakers, arguing that if passed into law, would interfere with the provisions of Section 80 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which vests the power of appropriations with the Legislature.

It was titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Constituency and Other Special Projects…Read more