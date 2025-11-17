Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 17th, 2025.

PDP Convention: Turaki Emerges PDP Nat’l Chairman

Former Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister, Kabiru Turaki, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The announcement was made…

Convention: Wike’s Expulsion Deepens PDP Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has further deepened the leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier…

PDP Dissolves Party Structures In Imo, Abia, Enugu, A’Ibom, Rivers

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday announced the dissolution of the party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

Governor Seyi Makinde made…

Akpabio, Kalu, Nentawe Receive Decampees Into APC In Plateau

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, and the Governors of Nasarawa and Benue were among the top leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who attended the grand reception of new decampees into the party in Plateau State.

Representing President Bola…

Tinubu’s Reforms Working For Nigeria’s Dev’t – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assuming office have been working for Nigeria’s development.

Abbas, who noted that the…

Turaki Pledges Reforms, End To Impunity In PDP

The newly elected National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, has assured party members and supporters that his reign will be marked by reforms aimed at rebuilding internal democracy and ending impunity within the party.

Turaki, who emerged as the…

Mutfwang: Plateau Is Under God’s Protection

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has called on citizens to wholeheartedly embrace thanksgiving, unity, and forgiveness as the state continues to consolidate peace and pursue sustainable development.

The Governor made the call…

Alia Commends Tinubu, Naval Chief For Renewed Security Push Of Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has commended the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abass, for his renewed commitment to deepening security collaboration with the state.

The Governor, who visited…

We’re Returning Power To Nigerians, Says PDP Nat’l Chairman

The newly elected Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people.

Turaki, while giving his…

2027: Abia APC Adopts Tinubu, Begins E-Registration

After the stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, on Saturday, the members have adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its second term.

Also, they passed a vote of…

Sokoto Govt Holds Town Meeting On 2026 Budget Proposal

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State chaired a one-day 2026 Citizen Town Hall Budget Discussion on Sunday, organized by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Sokoto, in collaboration with UNICEF, at Sultan Maccido Institute, Sokoto.

The event brought together…

DR Congo Edges Nigeria 4-3 In Penalty Shootouts To Increase Chance Of Qualification

The Democratic Republic of Congo sealed a dramatic victory over Nigeria on Sunday, defeating the Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties to clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs qualification.

The tense encounter, played…

Oshiomhole: FG’s Deficit Budget Delaying Release Of Capital Project Funds

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Federal Government’s current deficit budget is responsible for delays in the release of funds for capital projects across the country.

Speaking with journalists in…

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Stronger Liquidity To Boost Sub-National Bond Financing

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has renewed calls for deeper market liquidity to strengthen sub-national bond issuances and expand long-term financing opportunities for state governments.

Speaking at the 2024 AIHN…

PETAN Urges Africa To Embrace Nigeria’s Local Content Model

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has urged stronger public–private supplier collaboration across Africa’s oil and gas industry.

This was done noting that…