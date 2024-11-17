Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 17

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Gov Mbah Calls For Revival Of Zik’s Values Of Inclusivity, African Integration

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has charged Africa’s leaders at all levels on the revival of the ideals of broadmindedness, inclusivity, pan-Africanism, and selflessness espoused by the foremost nationalist and former President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, to move the continent forward.

This was even as he warned that Africa’s youth bulge…Read more

#OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads 90.08% Result On IReV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 90.08% of the results from the Ondo State governorship election to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Saturday Telegraph reports that out of the 3,933 polling…Read more

Kwankwaso/Mangal Wedding: Obasanjo, Atiku, Shettima Attendance Clear Air Of Political Tune – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that the wedding of his political godfather, Kwankwaso’s son and daughter of a Business mogul, Dahiru Mangal which attracted former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Kashim Shettima and host of others was devoid of any political Tune.

Governor Yusuf, who spoke on Saturday at Government House…Read more

Bwala’s Appointment: Ndume Lauds Tinubu For Showing Large Heart

Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Ndume…Read more

#OndoDecides2024: APC Stakeholders Commend Peaceful Conduct

As people of Ondo State are anxious about the outcome of the governorship election, some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have expressed optimism of electoral victory for the ruling party.

The election, according to the report, witnessed vote buying…Read more

#OndoDecides2024: APC Dep Candidate Wins PU

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo State election, Olayide Adelami has won his polling unit.

New Telegraph gathered that the ruling APC polled 209 votes…Read more

A’Court Sacks MC Oluomo As NURTW National Chairman

In a drastic turn of events, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday sacked the newly inaugurated National Chairman of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo from the position.

Read more Saturday Telegraph had last weekend reported that MC Oluomo…

FG Commends Gov Bagos For Intervening in Federal Roads In Niger The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Bago for carrying out intervention works on several federal roads across the state. The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi gave the commendation during…Read more Ogun LG Polls: Abiodun Lauds Peaceful Conduct Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commended the people of the State for the orderly manner they conducted themselves during the Local Government election in the State. The Governor gave the commendation on Saturday while fielding…Read more #OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads 10.65% Results On IReV Portal Following the end of the voting process on the ongoing Ondo State election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 10.65 per cent of the results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The election results from 419 out of the 3,933 polling…Read more #OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa Gives Conditions To Accept Defeat Amid the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, the incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said he would accept defeat if the governorship election did not favour him. Aiyedatiwa who spoke on Saturday after casting his vote said…Read more Thugs Snatch Ballot Box In Idanre LGA, Escape On Motorcycle In a concerning development in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, some unidentified thugs have brazenly snatched a ballot box in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA). Saturday Telegraph reports that the perpetrators swiftly carried…Read more Trump Appoints 27-Year-Old To Serve As Press Secretary The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of his campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt to serve as Press Secretary for his administration. Trump who made this declaration in a statement acknowledged…Read more Tinubu To Receive Indian PM In Abuja Sunday President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday received the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for a State visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This was disclosed in a statement issued President…Read more

