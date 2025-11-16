Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, November 16th, 2025.

PDP Ratifies Damagum As Substantive National Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has unanimously confirmed Ambassador Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman at its ongoing elective national convention, holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The decision made at the...Read More

BREAKING: PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Bature

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, former PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Chief Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, and others, from the party.

Former Deputy National…Read More

Fintiri Opposes Wike’s Expulsion, Calls For Party Unity

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has distanced himself from the decision to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on…Read More

COP30: Obi Faults Nigeria’s 749-Member Delegation

2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government over Nigeria’s 749-member delegation to the COP30 climate summit, describing it as wasteful and insensitive at a time when millions of citizens are trapped in poverty.

In a statement on Saturday,…Read More

We Can No Longer Afford Revenue System Built On Single Commodity – FIRS Boss

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), Dr

Zacch Adedeji has harped on diversification of revenue earnings.

He said Nigeria must design…Read More

Tinubu Directs Universities To Review Curricula Towards Job Creation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged universities in the country to review their curricula in such a way that would make graduates employable and enable them to create jobs to address graduates’ and youth unemployment.

Speaking at the 36th convocation…Read More

It’s Time For North To Fully Embrace Technology – El-Rufai

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El Rufai, has said it is time for the Northern region of Nigeria to fully embrace digital technology and innovation by advancing its usage in all endeavours.

The former Federal Capital…Read More

FG Committed To N’West Security, Matawalle Tells Troops

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has charged troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to remain resilient and committed as military operations intensify across the North West.

He gave the charge during a…Read More

NAF Neutralizes Scores Of Terrorists In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets have bombed and neutralised unprecedented numbers of terrorists in their hideouts at Sauri, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered…Read More

2026: Kaduna Govt Holds Town Hall Meeting On Proposed N985.9bn Budget

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparent, accountable, and citizen-driven governance during a Special Town Hall Meeting held to deliberate on the proposed 2026 Multi-Year Budget of ₦985.9 billion.

The budget proposal features…Read More

Obidient Leader Accuses Obi Of Trying To Run Movement He Didn’t Create, Fund

A fresh wave of controversy has hit the Obidient Movement as one of its founding figures, Marcel Ngogbehei, has openly accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of attempting to control a structure he “did not create and does not fund.”

Ngogbehei, the founding Chairman…Read

More

PDP Convention: Lamido Misunderstood Nomination Process – Bode George

The former Deputy Chairman and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has said former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, acted on a misunderstanding of the party’s nomination process for its 2025 national convention.

Bode George, who spoke on…Read More

Sultan Of Sokoto, Alake, Osoba Pay Courtesy Visit To Abiodun In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed appreciation after receiving the Sultan of Sokoto and Sarkin Musulumi, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Sultan was accompanied…Read More

PDP BoT Disclaims Purported C’ttee Report

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the purported report of the six-man reconciliation committee being circulated by the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Wike group had, at a…Read More

ADC Nat’l Officer Petitions IGP Over Assassination Attempt

The National Welfare Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Nkem Ukandu, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Don Norman Obinna of an attempt on his life.

Ukandu, in the petition filed…Read More