Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Not fewer than 68 political associates of former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki have gotten an injunction against the Nigerian Police from being arrested over a petition submitted by the Acting State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July this year pending the determination of the case.

Some of the associates include political appointees…

Yoruba Youth Passes Vote Of Confidence On Kyari’s NNPCL Leadership

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has commended the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

The Council in a statement by its President, Comrade Eric Oluwole…Read more

Yuletide: CBN Rolls Out Measures To Curb Hawking Of Mints, Hoarding

To curb the abuse of currency associated with the yuletide season, the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN ( CBN) has advised Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to implement internal controls for responsible disbursement and accountability in respect of mint banknotes payouts at their outlets.

The CBN warns of imposing penalties on DMBs found supplying…Read more

Okpebholo Announces lyamu , Ibadin, 4 Others Fresh Appointments

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Paddy lyamu as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Lucky Enehita Inegbenehi as the Managing Director of the State Waste Management Board…Read more

Falana’s Outburst On Judges Houses Mere Emotion, Sentiment – Wike’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka has countered Femi Falana ( SAN), saying the Human Activist and senior lawyer’s opinion on the construction of houses for judicial officers by Wike was a mere emotion and sentiment.

Recall that Falana had accused the FCT Minister of taking steps…Read more

Tinubu Confers CFR Award On Late COAS, Lagbaja

President Bolady Tinubu on Friday conferred a posthumous award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

President Tinubu made this announcement while speaking…Read more

Ondo Guber: We’re Deploying 4,002 BVAS – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy 4,002 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) for the Ondo State governorship election, while 812 were reserved to address emergencies.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Oluwatoyin Babalola…Read more

Tinubu Attends Burial Of Late COAS, Lagbaja

President Bola Tinubu has departed the Presidential Villa to attend the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The event, marked by military honours will be attended…Read more

Peter Obi Mourns Late Justice Ogwuegbu

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described Late Justice Emmanuel Ogwuegbu as a man of truth, justice and fairness.

Peter Obi noted that as Justice of the Supreme Court, Ogwuegbu…Read more

Trump’s Reign May Lead To End Of The World – Imo Govt Official

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Public Communication, Jones Onwuasoanya has said the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America will spell doom to the country and the whole world.

Onwuasoanya in a trending post on social media platforms…Read more

Ondo Poll: Tinubu Calls For Peaceful Election

As the anticipated Ondo State gubernatorial election is set to commence, LPresident Bola Tinubu has sued for peace, decorum, and civic responsibility from all political stakeholders and voters across the State.

President Tinubu made this appeal on Friday in a press release…Read more

Trump Appoints Kennedy Jr. As Secretary Of Health, Human Services

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Announcing his portfolio in a statement issued via his social media…Read more

Gov Okpebholo Appoints Gani Audu As Chief Of Staff

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Friday approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff.

A statement signed by the Secretary to State Government…Read more

BREAKING: Inflation Surges Further To 33.88% In October

The headline inflation rate in October 2024 has surged further to 33.88% relative to the September 2024 headline inflation rate of 32.70%.

Read more This was contained in the National Bureau of Statistics…