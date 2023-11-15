Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Anxiety As Bank Workers Commence Strike Today

As part of solidarity with the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), bank and other financial institution workers have resolved to join the strike called by the labour unions.

In a statement referenced /IIR/JO/AOE/EO/5471, issued late last night, the workers under the aegis of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks

Kogi Guber: We’re Not Tampering With Accredited Figures INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the report that it was tampering with the accredited figures of voters in the Kogi State governorship election results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal is baseless and unfounded.

INEC in a statement by National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna

Appeal Court To Deliver Judgment In Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor’s Appeals Wednesday

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal will on Wednesday, pass judgment on the appeal instituted by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, questioning the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a notice released to parties, it was stated that the said judgment would be delivered at 3 pm

One-Party Dictatorship: Atiku Calls For Merger To Stop APC

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wants a formidable opposition to be able to stop Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.

Atiku who spoke on Tuesday when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC)

Senate Considers Legislative Approach To Fully Privatise NIPOST

The Joint Senate Committee on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), on Tuesday, threatened to recommend legislation to fully privatise the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) for optimal performance.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, who doubles as Chairman of the MTEF-FSP joint Panel, Senator Sani Musa

Claims Of Blackmail, Ego Tripping Move With Nationwide Strike Mischievous -NLC Replies Onanuga

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has described the statements made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy claiming organised labour was using the ongoing strike as an ego-tripping move to blackmail the federal government as mischievous.

A statement signed by NLC's Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah

Guber Election Confirms Lack Of Confidence In INEC – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said last Saturday’s off-cycle election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States further confirmed Nigerians’ lack of confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagun

Wike Slams FCTA’s Agencies For Distorting Abuja’s Master Plan

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday slammed some agencies for distorting Abuja’s Master Plan, accusing them of creating problems that left the administration with heavy financial burden.

The Minister said this in Abuja when he inaugurated a Ministerial task force

NLC/ TUC Strike: Legislative, Administrative, Other Activities Grounded At NASS

Legislative, administrative, and other business activities were on Tuesday, heavily disrupted as the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, sealed off all the entry gates leading to the nation’s apex legislative Complex.

The Parliamentary Staff Association took action in solidarity with the main union body, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Reps Committed To Meeting Greenhouse Emission Deadline

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change, Hon Chris Nkwonta, has expressed commitment towards ensuring Nigeria meets the target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 as part of the energy transition plan.

Nkwonta, who gave the assurance at the inauguration of the committee said they will make sure Nigeria

Kano Cancel Secondary Schools Examination Over NLC Nationwide Strike

The planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has taken a toll on Kano Stae citizens as the state government ordered for the immediate cancelation of the scheduled Secondary Schools Qualifying Examinations.

Recalls that the State Ministry of Education, has set Tuesday, November 14, 2023

FG Speaks On Cancellation Of Air Peace Passengers’ Visas In Saudi Arabia

Following the cancellation of visas of all the 264 passengers, who were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on Sunday, by the Saudi Arabian government, the Federal Government on Monday said it has commenced an investigation into the case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that The Nigerian citizens aboard Air Peace

Ribadu Speaks On How Tinubu Inherited An Empty Treasury From Buhari

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) on Monday said the current financial distress being faced in the country was because the present administration, led by President Bola Tinubu inherited an empty treasury when he came to power a few months ago.

Ribadu, however, said despite the financial constraints that have affected budgetary allocations, the Federal Government

JUST-IN: Buni Presents N217bn For 2024 Appropriation Budget

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has presented the 2024 Appropriation and Finance Bills to the State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year as presented to the House on Tuesday

Guber Poll: Kogi APC Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of PDP Candidate, Dino Melaye, For Cybercrime

The All Progressives Congress (INEC) in Kogi State has called on security agencies to immediately arrest the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, for cybercrime, which the party alleged he had already confessed to in a live television programme.

The Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council said for Melaye