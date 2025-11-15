Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 15th, 2025.

PDP Convention: Court Adjourns Ruling On Jurisdiction Objection To Dec 8

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan again on Friday adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction in a suit filed by a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Folahan Adelabi, on the party’s national convention scheduled for Saturday, 15 November, and Sunday, 16 November 2025 in Ibadan till December 8.

Respect Court Judgements On Convention, Wike Group Tells PDP

The group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to respect the two court judgements stopping this weekend’s National Convention.

PDP Nat’l Convention To Hold In Ibadan – Fintiri

On Thursday, Governor of Adamawa State and Chairman, Convention Planning Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, declared that the party is heading to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for the elective National Convention.

Fuel Tariff Reversal: Tinubu Govt Confused – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the reversal of the 15 per cent import duty the Federal Government imposed on petrol and diesel is evidence that the Bola Tinubu administration is not sure of its decisions and is merely experimenting with governance.

Tinubu Reappoints Marwa As NDLEA’s Chair

President Bola Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

Gov Yusuf To Present Kano’s First-Ever ₦1trn Budget For 2026

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced that his administration is finalising arrangements to present the state’s first-ever ₦1 trillion proposed budget for the 2026 financial year.

Zamfara Receives Over 1trn From FG In Two Years – Matawalle

Former Zamfara State Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has said the state under Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has collected over one trillion naira, ranging from monthly statutory allocations and bailouts meant for the development of the state and the fight for poverty and hunger.

Nigeria, Poland Conclude Talks On Trade, Investment

The Nigerian government and Poland have concluded talks aimed at boosting trade and strategic investment, with key stakeholders exploring new areas of cooperation and mutual growth.

Tinubu’s Aide Urges Wike To Resolve Abuja Waste Management

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been told to resolve, as a matter of urgency, the issue of waste management in Abuja to prevent a public health crisis.

Demolished Buildings: Another 100 Victims Receive Compensation In Oworonshoki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the welfare of residents affected by the demolition of structurally unsafe buildings across the state.

MOWAA Saga: Edo Group Urges Tinubu’s Intervention To Salvage Nigeria’s Image

The Edo Progressive Advancement Coalition (EPAC), a sociocultural body made up of intellectuals, trained professionals, and skilled artisans, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ongoing crisis surrounding the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA).

Lawmakers At War Over Supplementary Budget In Ondo

Twenty-six members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have been divided into two over the plan to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, over the controversy surrounding the supplementary budget before the Assembly.

Mbah Inaugurates C’ttee To Review State-Controlled Taxes, Revenues

The Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has inaugurated a committee to carry out a comprehensive review of tax policies, rates, levies, and fees under the control of the state.

Over 3m Residents Receive Matawalle In Gusau, Endorse Tinubu 2nd-Term

Over two million Zamfara State citizens trooped out to receive the visiting State Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle Maradun, while endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s 2nd Term in office.

Fayose Remains A Significant Political Figure At 65 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the former Ekiti State Governor has remained a significant political figure not only in his state but nationally as he clocks 65 on Saturday.

